CLINTON—The unpredictable Wisconsin weather and the wreckage that COVID-19 had on the prep sports scene has made it so that the Clinton Relays had only been held once in the past five years.
So, with the threat of thunderstorms in the forecast on Saturday, it made perfect sense to coach Stacey Beals to move the meet ahead one day to a bright and warm Friday evening.
Not only did it allow the relays go off in wonderful weather conditions, but it gave the Cougars a chance to make a splash on their home track.
“We’re excited to finally be in our own territory,” Beals said. “It’s great to be able to let these kids show their talents. There’s a great sense of pride and dedication to be on your home court.”
And Clinton certainly didn’t disappoint the home crowd as the boys team tied for first place with Brodhead/Juda while the girls team grabbed second place in the nine-team event.
East Troy’s girls finished first with 97 points while Clinton had 87. Jefferson took third (68), followed by Whitewater (55), Brodhead/Juda (48), Evansville (39.5), Delavan-Darien (39), Turner (35.5) and Big Foot (18).
On the boys side, Clinton and Brodhead/Juda had 76 points ahead of Big Foot (71), Whitewater and Delavan-Darien (58), Evansville (49), Turner (41), East Troy (38) and Jefferson (31).
A big boost for the Cougars came from sophomore Blaine Brown, who took first place in the 110 meter hurdles (18.65) and the 300 hurdles (44.52) with a PR in both.
“He really rocked both the 110 and the 300,” Beals said. “Those are not easy events, especially the 300.”
Clinton went 1-2-3 in the 110 hurdles with Austin Kooyenga taking second (20.97) and Logan Karstaedt grabbing third (21.70).
The Cougars also got great results from their relays with the 4x800 team of Reagan Flickinger, Quinn McCabe, Cody Sullivan and Dylan Yurs finishing first (8:52.8) while the girls relay of Paige Damman, Parker Kutz, Ella Logterman and Lylah Peters also won the 4x800 (11:09.62). The 4000 relay of Damman, Hannah Hahn, Ava Mueller and Emma Maly also placed first (14:21.65).
“We’re fortunate to have a great cross country program,” Beals said. “We have a great group of kids that are dedicated during the season and in the offseason. We’re seeing PRs almost every meet.”
Turner junior Elijah Terrell continued his hot start to his first season on the track team, and he showed off his athleticism with a first-place PR in the long jump (21’ 3).
“It’s pretty simple for me,” the Trojan said. “I’m pretty athletic so it’s just speed up at the end, and that’s when I get my bounds in.”
Terrell makes it look as easy as he makes it sound with his smooth form helping him excel.
“He is a great athlete,” Turner coach Andy Coldren said. “We've been trying to get him out the last couple of years, and he finally listened. He's seeing a lot of success on the track.”
The Trojans also had a first-place finish from freshman Bronwyn Sherlund in the 100 hurdles (18.33).
“I’m really impressed with her,” Turner coach Nolan Otremba said. “She's been putting on a really good show for a freshman who hasn’t been able to come to practice as often because she's doing dual sports.”
Brodhead/Juda’s boys grabbed first place in the 4x400 relay as Gavin Pinnow, Nathan Engen, Eric Woodward and Grant Purdue finished in 3:36.99. Teegan and Gavin Pinnow tied for first in the high jump with a pair of PRs (5’ 10) while Nathan Engen was first in the triple jump (38’ 3).
The Cardinals had several solid second-place finishes to help tie for the win.
Madi Brown took first for the Brodhead/Juda girls in the high jump (4’ 10) but a second-place finish from junior Onni Williams in the shot put might have been just as impressive.
She set a PR with her distance of 36’ 6.5, although coach Curt Gratz noted that she had a farther throw at the indoor state meet.
“Onni has been putting in a ton of work in the offseason,” Gratz said. “I literally have to kick her out so that I can go home at the end of practice because she wants to get more throws in. And it shows.”
Williams was optimistic about her finish considering the competition. Finishing ahead of her was Jefferson’s Ayianna Johnson (38’ 5), who not only will play basketball at West Virginia University, but she had a 162’ 4 throw in the discus on Friday. That mark ranks fifth nationally this season.
“I had a pretty good glide and a really strong mark to start with today,” Williams said. “I have a lot of respect for Ayianna, so I just hope to place second at conference and then hopefully win a regional. Then, maybe make a trip to State? That'd be cool.”
Big Foot’s boys was highlighted by its 4x100 and 4x200 relays, both of which took first place. The 100 team of Karsen Cox, Jax Hertel, Kaeden Weberpal and Hudson Torrez finished in 44.95 while the 200 relay of Hertel, Sawyer Dase, Weberpal and Torrez recorded a 1:32.39.
“We’re all good friends and our handoffs are all pretty good,” Torrez said. “We have that chemistry. It’s not official yet, but I think we broke the school record for the 4x200. Our next goal is to break the 4x100.”