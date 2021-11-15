CLINTON, Wis.—Goran Nikolic has a new vision for Clinton girls basketball.
And he believes he has the personnel to execute said vision.
Nikolic, who served as a head coach for Wauwatosa West in the past, is hoping to push the tempo for this year’s Cougars, who open their season Tuesday night at Delavan-Darien.
“We’re an up-tempo team,” Nikolic said. “Defensively we want to get in passing lanes and create turnovers. We’d love to get into a fast break even off made baskets. We did that well in our scrimmage in Milton last weekend. We want to get into a scoring area within seven seconds, which would allow us to get into our advantage offense. We’d like to be between 65 and 75 possessions per game, which is a lot.”
Nikolic, who played collegiately at UW-Milwaukee before embarking on a professional career overseas, says he will build the offense around senior guard Ellie Teubert and junior forward Jayden Nortier.
“They have a huge growth potential,” Nikolic said. “I have two kids that can do a lot of stuff, and a lot of pieces I can fit in with them. Jayden and Tiana Kuhlow should really eat it up inside, and I think we’ve got kids around them that can hit open shots. They suck in the defense so much, and with Elli and Jayden, once they get in the open floor, you can’t really guard them. It’s really exciting.”
The Cougars finished last year’s truncated season with a 6-10 record, and lose BDN All-Area performer Olivia Roehl. Nikolic takes over for Kim Ciochon, who piloted the team for four seasons before stepping down.
Nortier is Clinton’s leading scorer at 13.1 per game, while also grabbing 7.1 rebounds. Teubert put in 10.9 per contest and led the team in assists at 4.3 per game.
Nikolic expects Nortier to flourish in the new system.
“There’s just a smoothness about her,” Nikolic said. “She can get to the rim against anybody. She’s got good moves, and her three is pretty quick and hard to guard.”
Also expected to play key roles for the team are Neleah Bobolz, Rya Wellnitz and Shayla Mullooly among others.
Nikolic is still learnng his way around the Rock Valley Conference, and thus hasn’t set specific goals in that regard.
“I saw that we were picked to finish sixth in the league, and that’s all right with me,” Nikolic said. “I know that Edgerton is picked to win, and they’ve got a strong program from youth on up. McFarland has some great players, and Brodhead will be tough as well. I really hope we can surprise some people, and I think we can. The girls are fitting right into their roles already, and that’s happening fast. They seem to like the style, they are buying in and having some fun.”