CLINTON, Wis. — Abel Espinoza was everywhere for the Clinton Cougars Friday night.
And I mean everywhere.
There was No. 2 in your program, taking the ball on a sweep for big yardage. There he is, kicking a pair of extra points with plenty of leg to spare.
Don't look now...there's Abel, pooch-punting a ball to the three yard line. There he is returning a kickoff for a sizable gain.
Finally, nearly exhausted, there the Cougar senior is one more time, deflecting a ball that leads to an interception, sealing Clinton's 16-13 win over Edgerton to move to 2-0 on the season.
Espinoza, all 5-foot-7 of him, led the Cougars on the ground with 15 carries for 108 yards, had a 22-yard kick return, a 15-yard punt return and averaged 30 yards per punt, which includes two well-placed pooch punts.
The Cougars are not a team dealing with depth as a strength, and Espinoza estimated he sat out around five plays the entire steamy night.
"I only came out when I really needed a rest," Espinoza said. "I'm exhausted right now, but it feels good. 2-0 is a great start that hasn't happened around here in a while."
The game was clinched when Espinoza, ranging over in the secondary, broke up an Edgerton pass into the arms of Peyton Bingham with less than two minutes on the clock and the Crimson Tide out of timeouts.
"I was on my man, but I saw the ball in the air and broke for it," Espinoza said. "I was able to get there just in time to get a hand on it, and it was a great feeling when I saw Peyton come down with it."
The contest was not exactly a work of art. The final interception was the sixth turnover of the game between the two squads, and there were a total of 18 penalties accepted, along with a few along the way that were declined.
"It was definitely sloppy on both sides at times out there tonight," Clinton coach Darin Wecker said. "There's definitely a lot that we can clean up in terms of our mistakes. We can be a lot better than we were tonight, but the great thing is we found a way to win and now we're 2-0 heading into the conference season."
Edgerton got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Aydan Hanson to Beau Allison in the first quarter.
The Cougars struck back after an errant snap over the Edgerton punter's head gave the Cougars the ball at the Tide 25. Edgerton committed an offsides penalty on fourth-and-five that kept the drive alive, and another fourth-down conversion led eventually to a QB sneak by Bingham to tie the game.
Clinton scored again at the end of the half. Bingham hit Sawyer Weisensel on a wide receiver screen, and Weisensel utilized some fancy footwork to go 19 yards for the touchdown.
The game stayed 14-7 until midway through the fourth quarter. Faced with a fourth-and-six from the Edgerton 41, Wecker elected to punt, and Espinoza came through with a pooch kick that was downed at the three.
The Cougars defense, stellar all evening, did the rest, eventually forcing an intentional grounding in the end zone, making it a safety with 8:08 left to play in the game.
The Tiders caught a break when Clinton fumbled the ensuing free kick. Edgerton then embarked on a solid drive, culminating in Hanson hitting a wide-open Braden Troeger with a 15-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-12 to make it 16-13.
The Cougars recovered the onside kick, gained a pair of first downs and were a few yards from clinching the game before they fumbled again, giving Edgerton possession with no timeouts, 2:01 to play and 86 yards to the end zone.
Hanson completed a few passes, the Tide picked up a pass interference and advanced all the way to the Clinton 24 before Bingham's interception ended the game.
"The defense played well the entire night," Wecker said. "Our defensive coordinator Brian Lee has just done an outstanding job putting guys in position to have success, and they've gone out and executed these past two weeks."
The Cougars will travel to Dodgeland in their first Eastern Suburban Conference game Friday night.