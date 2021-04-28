CLINTON—The Clinton Cougars softball program has seen a resurgence of interest and talent level.
First-year head coach Ross Reincke is intent on keeping it that way.
It wasn’t long ago that the Cougars would field a team in the rugged Rock Valley Conference with nary a travel ball player.
Times have changed.
“I believe we have eight kids on our team that play travel ball,” Reincke said. “These are girls that haven’t played a lot together, but they’ve played a ton of softball. They are dedicated to the game, and they are really talented. The girls that don’t play travel ball, they are three-sport athletes. And the nice thing also is that a lot of parents are involved in the program, so the kids have a lot of support.”
Reincke is also blessed with a fair amount of experience, including senior pitcher Felicia Teubert.
“Felicia’s pitched quite a bit on the varsity level,” Reincke said. “I feel really good when she’s in the circle. Our third baseman Paige Hendricks has played a ton, and so has our center fielder Ellie Teubert. And we’ve got good numbers, with more on the way next year. Things are going pretty well right now.”
Clinton opened up the season in encouraging fashion with an 11-5 win over Whitewater.
“We hit the ball really well,” Reincke said. “We had several steals. Our biggest issue was fielding and communication. We’ve got a lot of girls playing positions they normally aren’t in, so it’s going to take a little while to settle in. Overall it was a really positive day.”
Behind Teubert in the circle is Allie Bell, a freshman that Reincke believes is a solid number two.
“She throws the ball really well,” Reincke said. “She can hit her spots, and she’s going to end up pitching a lot of the back end of our doubleheaders. Felicia is in the best shape she’s probably ever been in, and she had nine strikeouts yesterday.”
Catcher Taylor Peterson is the team’s heart and soul behind the plate.
“Taylor is such a great natural leader,” Reincke said. “She’s got such a positive attitude. She’ll get on the girls, but she’s not rude about, she’s got a great frame of mind. Our bats, with Taylor, Felicia, Ellie and Paige, we have a tough lineup.”
Reincke expects to compete in the conference.
“It has to be one of our goals to place in the top third of the conference,” Reincke siad. “It just has to be, with the group we have. It’s something they want, I can tell you that for sure.”
The Cougars will host Edgerton Thursday at 5 p.m.
• BASEBALL: The baseball program also has a new head coach in Brad Farrell, who was a former varsity assistant.
Farrell has a team he believes can be much improved over the 2019 squad that finished with a 2-19 record.
“Our varsity guys are really hungry,” Farrell said. “They want to play. It’s great to be out here with COVID on the downswing now. We have a lot of seniors that are back, and we return seven of nine starters. I will say that the year off hurt us, but that’s for everyone. They are really buying into what I’m telling them and ready to get rolling.”
Noah Mieses, son of former Milwaukee Brewers farmhand Jose Mieses, will be the top Clinton starter.
“Noah’s ready to go,” Farrell said. “He’s worked really hard on his game and he looks really good in practice. And we’ve got a newcomer in Andrew Marchillo to be our number two starter. I think he’s going to bring a lot to the table for us.”
Farrell said he believes his team will be able to hit the ball as well.
“We are going to be strong throughout the order,” Farrell said. “The biggest thing for us is going to be to stay in the game mentally, reduce the errors and keep our focus. We’ve got a freshman, Collin Gill, who is a great athlete, that’s going to hit third for us if he can be healthy. We’ll have a solid infield with Colin Donagan at third, Marchillo at short, Oliver Feggestad at second and Zach DuCharme at first. In the outfield, we have Chris Spears, Grant Howard and Carter Klein, and all of those guys are returning. Our catcher is Dayton Vander Pal. I think we can really be competitive.”
At this point, depth wouldn’t be considered a strength for the Cougars.
“Being in a smaller school system and having to compete with track for the athletes, it’s been tough,” Farrell said. “A lot of the teams I’m seeing have 16 or 17 guys listed on the varsity roster. We’ve got a solid 12 guys. So that’s a challenge, but these guys know there is a lot of talent out there. We know that Turner, Edgerton and Jefferson will be at the top of the conference, like they are every year. But we’re going to go out and be aggressive and disciplined. We’re going to play Clinton baseball. I’ve changed a lot of things since I took over, and these guys are buying in.”
The Cougars will host McFarland in the season opener Friday afternoon.