CLINTON, Wis.—-Elli Teubert’s final three points of the night carried the host Cougars to a 68-66 victory over McFarland Thursday night. Teubert, who scored 19, made a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left to put Clinton up 67-66.
Olivia Roehl led the Cougars (4-8) with 24 points, including 14 in the first half. Jayden Nortier scored 23, including making four 3-pointers. The Cougars’ big three scored all but two of Clinton’s points.
Teagan Mallegni led all scorers in the back-and-forth game with 26 for McFarland (3-3).
CLINTON 68, MCFARLAND 66
McFarland 31 35—66
Clinton 34 34—68
MCFARLAND—Fortune 2 1-2 5, Butler 1 0-2 2, B. Kirch 0 2-2 2, A. Kirch 2 2-3 7, Lonigro 2 0-2 5, Hildebrandt 8 2-3 19, Mallegni 9 5-6 26. Totals: 24 12-20 66.
CLINTON—E. Teubert 8 1-1 19, F. Teubert 1 0-0 2, Nortier 8 3-4 23, Mullooly 0 0-2 0, Roehl 10 4-6 24. Totals: 27 8-13 68.
3-point goals: M 6 (Mallegni 3, A. Kirch, Lonigro, Hildebrandt), C 6 (Nortier 4, E. Teuber 2). Total fouls: M 16, C 17.
• Jefferson 49, Brodhead 33—Ainsley Howard scored 22 points, including making four 3-pointers, and the Eagles improved to 14-1 with the home victory.
Madisyn Kail scored 15 points to lead Brodhead (9-3), which lost for the third time in four games.
JEFFERSON 49, BRODHEAD 33
Brodhead 19 14—33
Jefferson 27 22—49
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Yates 0 1-2 1, McNeece 1 0-0 3, Schwartzlow 0 0-2 0, Oliver 0 3-4 3, Kail 4 6-9 15, Moe 2 0-0 5, Hoesly 1 0-0 2, Dix 1 2-4 4. Totals: 9 12-21 33.
JEFFERSON—Messmann 3 5-5 11, Howard 8 2-6 22, Dearborn 0 2-2 2, Helmink 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 0-1 6, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Magner 0 1-2 1, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 10-16 49.
3-point goals: B 3 (McNeece, Kail, Moe), J 5 (Howard 4, Helmink). Total fouls: B 16, J 16. Fouled out: Kammerer.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: WATERLOO 61, PARKVIEW 58: The Vikings fell just short on the road in Waterloo Thursday night, losing by three points with the help of a late technical foul assessed against them.
Parkview was led by Connor Simonson’s 18 points. Tyler Oswald added 15, while Trey Oswald finished with 10. The game was all tied at 33 at halftime and was a back-and-forth affair throughout the second half.
WATERLOO 61, PARKVIEW 58
Parkview 33 25—58
Waterloo 33 28—61
PARKVIEW: Trey Oswald 4 2-2 10, Tyler Oswald 6 1-3 15, Simonson 7 2-2 18, Flood-Eyafi 2 1-1 5, Crane 2 0-0 6, Klitzman 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 6-10 58.
WATERLOO: Hager 3 0-2 6, Huebner 2 0-0 4, Unzueta 1 0-0 2, Tschanz 2 3-5 9, Wolff 8 7-9 24, Christensen 1 2-2 5, Ritter 0 2-2 2, Wollin 0 2-2 2, Marshall 3 0-1 7. Totals: 20 16-23 61.
3-pointers: Parkview 6 (Crane 2, Ty Oswald 2, Simonson 2). Waterloo 5 (Marshall, Tschanz 2, Wolff, Christensen). fouls: Waterloo 11, Parkview 11.