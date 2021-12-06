Cougars fall to Red Hawks By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Dec 6, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTON, Wis.—The Clinton girls basketball team dropped its fourth straight game to drop to 1-4 on the season, falling 61-51 to Milton Monday night.The Cougars were led in scoring by Jayden Nortier, who scored 16 of her 25 points in the first half as the Cougars jumped to a 29-23 halftime lead.Clinton scored the first four points of the second half to extended the lead to 33-23 before Milton mounted its charge, scoring 11 straight points to take the lead.The Cougars held a 44-41 lead with nine minutes to play before the Red Hawks again responded, finishing the game on a 20-7 run.Elli Teubert added 11 for the Cougars, who host Evansville Tuesday night.• MOOSEHEART 40, SOUTH BELOIT 28: The SoBos fell to host Mooseheart Monday night. after shooting just 15 percent (6-for-40) from the field.The SoBos were led by Madalyn Brooks and Taylor Castor, each of whom had nine points.• JOHNSON CREEK 46, PARKVIEW 45: Jenna Olin scored a career-best 31 points but it wasn’t quite enough to lift Parkview over Johnson Creek Tuesday night.Cally Burrell added eight for the Vikings, who let a 28-17 halftime lead slip away.• BOYS BASKETBALL: SOUTH BELOIT 52, MOOSEHEART 34: Ross Robertson scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Rence Kostka added 12 points and eight boards as the SoBos remained unbeaten this season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit family wins holiday makeover Fatal fire reported at Beloit bar Beloit council to consider changes to animal ordinance Janesville school officials issue apology to Beloit Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime