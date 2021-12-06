MILTON, Wis.—The Clinton girls basketball team dropped its fourth straight game to drop to 1-4 on the season, falling 61-51 to Milton Monday night.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Jayden Nortier, who scored 16 of her 25 points in the first half as the Cougars jumped to a 29-23 halftime lead.

Clinton scored the first four points of the second half to extended the lead to 33-23 before Milton mounted its charge, scoring 11 straight points to take the lead.

The Cougars held a 44-41 lead with nine minutes to play before the Red Hawks again responded, finishing the game on a 20-7 run.

Elli Teubert added 11 for the Cougars, who host Evansville Tuesday night.

• MOOSEHEART 40, SOUTH BELOIT 28: The SoBos fell to host Mooseheart Monday night. after shooting just 15 percent (6-for-40) from the field.

The SoBos were led by Madalyn Brooks and Taylor Castor, each of whom had nine points.

• JOHNSON CREEK 46, PARKVIEW 45: Jenna Olin scored a career-best 31 points but it wasn’t quite enough to lift Parkview over Johnson Creek Tuesday night.

Cally Burrell added eight for the Vikings, who let a 28-17 halftime lead slip away.

• BOYS BASKETBALL: SOUTH BELOIT 52, MOOSEHEART 34: Ross Robertson scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Rence Kostka added 12 points and eight boards as the SoBos remained unbeaten this season.

Recommended for you