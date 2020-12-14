EVANSVILLE, Wis.—The Clinton Cougars are learning on the fly.
The Cougars, after graduating eight seniors, didn’t have much time in the offseason to get acclimated.
That lack of familiarity has shown itself in the Cougars’ first two games, including a 63-46 defeat at the hands of Evansville Tuesday night.
Clinton lost its first game to Jefferson when they failed to hold a seven-point lead, surrendering the game’s final 19 points to the visiting Eagles.
The Blue Devils didn’t need a monumental late-game run Tuesday, mainly thanks to a huge finish to the game’s first half.
Clinton trailed just 22-21 after a bucket by Olivia Roehl when the Blue Devils took advantage of several Clinton turnovers to finish the half on a 12-1 run to take a 34-22 lead at the break.
The Cougars, on the strength of an offensive surge featuring baskets by Jayden Nortier, Roehl and Elli Tebuert, trimmed the deficit to 37-32 with a 10-0 run.
But, as they did all evening, the Blue Devils responded in kind, going on a 7-2 run to open the lead back up.
Clinton coach Kim Ciochon said she couldn’t use a lack of experience as an excuse for surrendering large runs.
“We did graduate seven seniors, but we also brought back four players with experience,” Ciochon said. “They should be able to step up in that leadership role, and I’m confident that as the season goes on, they will. I just thought we really came out flat tonight. Evansville came out with a lot more intensity. I know we have it in us. We just need to put it together for a full game.”
The Cougars were led by Elli Teubert’s 15 points, while Roehl added 13.
Ava Brandenburg led the Blue Devils with 21 points, while Maria Messling added 14 and Lexi Hinkle had 12.
The Cougars will be back in action Thursday when they host Beloit Turner.
EVANSVILLE 63, CLINTON 46
CLINTON: 22 24 46
Evansville: 34 29 63
CLINTON: E. Teubert 6 2-3 15, F. Teubert 1 0-0 2, Nortier 3 0-0 6, Blue 3 1-2 8, Bobolz 1 0-0 2, Roehl 6 1-2 13. Totals: 19 6-11 46.
EVANSVILLE: Hinkle 5 2-3 12, Hermanson 2 1-2 5, Tofte 1 0-2 2, Hanson 1 2-2 4, Klaehn 1 2-2 4, Brandenburg 8 0-1 21, Messling 6 0-1 15. Totals: 24 7-13 63.
3-pointers: Evansville 8 (Brandenburg 5, Messling 3), Clinton 2 (E. Teubert, Blue). Total fouls: Evansvlle 16, Clinton 16.