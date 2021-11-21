Cougars drop conference opener By Daily News staff Nov 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON— The Clinton girls basketball team came up just shy of winning their second straight game to start the season, falling 61-55 to Jefferson Friday night in Clinton. Elli Teubert continued her red-hot start to the season for the Cougars. After scoring 37 points to open the season, Teubert added 24 in the game against the Eagles. Jayden Nortier added 20 points for the Cougars. Riley Madden and Aidyn Messmann scored 18 points each to lead the Eagles.The Cougars will play at Edgerton Tuesday night. JEFFERSON 61, CLINTON 55Jefferson (61)—Madden 6-2-18; Serdynski 2-0-5; Kaus 0-1-1; Messmann 7-3-18; Johnson 6-1-13; Helmink 2-1-6; Mattke 0-1-1. Totals: 23-9-61.Clinton (55)—Teubert 9-5-24; Mueller 1-0-3; Nortier 7-5-20; Bobolz 0-1-1; Roehl 3-0-7. Totals: 20-11-55.Halftime—Jefferson 32, Clinton 26. Three-point goals—Jefferson 7 (Madden 4, Serdynzki, Messmann, Helmink), Clinton 3 (Roehl, Mueller, Nortier). Free throws missed—Jefferson 11, Clinton 7. Total fouls—Jefferson 12, Clinton 17. Fouled out—Roehl• PARKVIEW 49, IOWA-GRANT 35— The Vikings came up with their first victory of the season behind outstanding performances from two key players. Cally Burrell (20 points) and Jenna Olin (19) combined for 39 points, outscoring Iowa-Grant on their own. Olin hit four three-pointers and Burrell nailed a pair. Parkview (1-1) led 24-14 at half.PARKVIEW 49, IOWA-GRANT 35Iowa-Grant (35)—Jelle 2-1-7; McPhail 1-0-2; Vavriko 2-1-5; Runde 3-4-12; Hawes 2-1-5; Sparls 0-3-3; Stecklein 0-1-1. Totals: 10-11-35.Parkview (49)—Burrell 6-6-20; Crecelius 2-0-5; Mielke 1-0-2; Stark 1-0-2; Olin 6-3-19; Klassy 0-1-1. Totals: 16-10-49.Halftime—Parkview 24, Iowa-Grant 14. Three-point goals—Iowa-Grant 4 (Runde 2, Jelle 2), Parkview 7 (Olin 4, Burrell 2, Crecelius). Free throws missed—Iowa-Grant 4, Parkview 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Three men with local ties lead group to purchase Boys & Girls Club site on Moore Street Beloit family's love for Sheltie puppies spans multiple generations Sky Carp flock to Beloit Beloit man charged after outburst following drug overdose Beloit schools get 1 star, fail to meet expectations on state report cards Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime