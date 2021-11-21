CLINTON—The Clinton girls basketball team came up just shy of winning their second straight game to start the season, falling 61-55 to Jefferson Friday night.
Elli Teubert continued her red-hot start to the season for the Cougars. After scoring 37 points to open the season, Teubert added 24 in the game against the Eagles.
Jayden Nortier added 20 points for the Cougars.
Riley Madden and Aidyn Messmann scored 18 points each to lead the Eagles.
The Cougars will play at Edgerton Tuesday night.
• PARKVIEW 49, IOWA-GRANT 35— The Vikings came up with their first victory of the season behind outstanding performances from two key players.
Cally Burrell (20 points) and Jenna Olin (19) combined for 39 points, outscoring Iowa-Grant on their own. Olin hit four three-pointers and Burrell nailed a pair.
Parkview (1-1) led 24-14 at half.
• HONONEGAH SPLITS: The Hononegah girls basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend, losing 50-46 to South Elgin on Friday before coming back to beat St. Viator 60-34 Saturday afternoon.
Friday’s game was an offensive struggle for the Indians, as they trailed 21-16 at halftime before posting a 30-point second half, 20 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Haley Warren led the Indians with 11, the only HCHS player to reach double figures.
Saturday was a different story altogether, thanks in large measure to Warren. The senior guard hit eight three-pointers for a total of 24 points. Emma Clark added four treys en route to 14 points for the Indians, who led 41-16 at halftime and cruised to the win.
The Indians will play at Crystal Lake South Tuesday night.
• SHOREWOOD 67, BELOIT MEMORIAL 31: The Purple Knights dropped their season opener to Shorewood Friday night at Barkin Arena.
Bre Davis led the Knights with nine points, while Faith Robertson poured in 28 for Shorewood.
The Knights will be in action again Tuesday when they play at Janesville Parker.
Weekend boxscores
PARKVIEW 49, IOWA-GRANT 35
Iowa-Grant (35)—Jelle 2-1-7; McPhail 1-0-2; Vavriko 2-1-5; Runde 3-4-12; Hawes 2-1-5; Sparls 0-3-3; Stecklein 0-1-1. Totals: 10-11-35.
Parkview (49)—Burrell 6-6-20; Crecelius 2-0-5; Mielke 1-0-2; Stark 1-0-2; Olin 6-3-19; Klassy 0-1-1. Totals: 16-10-49.
Halftime—Parkview 24, Iowa-Grant 14. Three-point goals—Iowa-Grant 4 (Runde 2, Jelle 2), Parkview 7 (Olin 4, Burrell 2, Crecelius). Free throws missed—Iowa-Grant 4, Parkview 12.
JEFFERSON 61, CLINTON 55
Jefferson (61)—Madden 6-2-18; Serdynski 2-0-5; Kaus 0-1-1; Messmann 7-3-18; Johnson 6-1-13; Helmink 2-1-6; Mattke 0-1-1. Totals: 23-9-61.
Clinton (55)—Teubert 9-5-24; Mueller 1-0-3; Nortier 7-5-20; Bobolz 0-1-1; Roehl 3-0-7. Totals: 20-11-55.
Halftime—Jefferson 32, Clinton 26. Three-point goals—Jefferson 7 (Madden 4, Serdynzki, Messmann, Helmink), Clinton 3 (Roehl, Mueller, Nortier). Free throws missed—Jefferson 11, Clinton 7. Total fouls—Jefferson 12, Clinton 17. Fouled out—Roehl
SOUTH ELGIN 50, HONONEGAH 46
Hononegah 11 5 10 20— 46
South Elgin 10 12 15 13—50
HONONEGAH: Johnston 1 0-0 2, Clark 3 0-0 8, Hann 2 1-2 5, Abney 2 3-6 8, Bell 0 3-4 3, Warren 4 1-2 11, Niedfeldt 1 0-0 3, LaMay 2 2-5 6. Totals: 15 10-19 46.
SOUTH ELGIN: Tolentino 0 2-2 2, Kmiec 1 0-0 3, Winterholder 5 0-0 13, Croft 5 4-6 18, Young 2 0-0 4, Lewis 4 2-4 10. Totals: 17 8-12 50.
Three-pointers: South Elgin 8 (Kmiec, Winterholder 3, Croft 4) Hononegah 6 (Clark 2, Abney, Warren 2, Niedfeldt).
HONONEGAH 60, ST VIATOR 34
Hononegah 26 15 9 10—60
St Viator 10 6 10 8—34
HONONEGAH: Johnston 2 0-0 5, Clark 5 0-0 14, Hann 1 0-0 2, Abney 1 0-0 3, Bell 1 2-2 4, Warren 8 0-0 24, Niedfelt 0 2-2 2, Carter 0 0-2 0, LaMay 2 2-3 6. Totals: 20 6-9 60.
ST. VIATOR: Ahram 2 0-0 5, Schlengell 2 3-3 8, McCormick 1 0-2 2, Bergstrom 3 2-2 10. Bergstrom 3 0-0 9. Totals: 11 5-7 34.
3-pointers: St. Viator 7 (Bergstrom 3, Bergstrom 2, Schlegell, Ahram) Hononegah 14 (Johnston, Clark 4, Abney, Warren 8).