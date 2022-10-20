BDN_221021_Cougars

Clinton quarterback Peyton Bingham will try to lead to Cougars to their first playoff win since 2017.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

CLINTON—The Clinton football team has done something that no other Cougars’ team has done since 2017: make the playoffs.

But now Clinton is trying to achieve another feat that the 2017 team reached: winning their first postseason game.

Recommended for you