CORRECTION: Parkview competitors were left off state track recap By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ORFORDVILLE, Wis. – Two competitors from Parkview were left off the recap of the WIAA State Division 3 Track and Field Championships held over the past weekend at UW-La Crosse.Senior Noah Flood-Elyafi placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 43-feet, one-half inch. Teammate Karson Redman, a sophomore, did not place in the long jump where he had a 17-0.25 effort.The Daily News regrets the omissions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Search warrants in Beloit result in drug arrests Fruzen school staff in Beloit rally to support colleague DNR wraps up remediation at former Janesville General Motors site Beloit man says Studebaker provides smooth ride Erratic driver arrested in Beloit, schools placed on lockdown Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime