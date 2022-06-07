ORFORDVILLE, Wis. – Two competitors from Parkview were left off the recap of the WIAA State Division 3 Track and Field Championships held over the past weekend at UW-La Crosse.

Senior Noah Flood-Elyafi placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 43-feet, one-half inch. Teammate Karson Redman, a sophomore, did not place in the long jump where he had a 17-0.25 effort.

The Daily News regrets the omissions.

Recommended for you