BELOIT—Beloit College’s baseball team may want to reconsider next time it decides to play a home game away from The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.
ABC Supply Stadium is an awesome place to play, but the Buccaneers dropped their second game in as many nights there under the lights. After being blanked by non-conference foe Rockford University 3-0 on Tuesday night, Beloit was edged by Cornell College 5-3 in Midwest Conference action Wednesday night.
The loss made the MWC standings even tighter heading into the final weekend of regular season games.
The Rams took an early lead with a pair of runs in the third inning. Beloit answered in the bottom of the fifth with Matt O’Leary pushing across two runs on a single to right center, knotting the game at 2-2.
Cornell reclaimed the lead on an RBI single in the sixth, then pushed the lead to 4-2 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Garrison Ferone’s sacrifice fly that plated Matt Crandall cut the gap to 4-3, but the Rams got the run back in the eighth.
Beloit threatened in the ninth, but came away empty-handed as Cornell ended the game on a double play.
O’Leary led the Bucs’ offense, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
AJ Parnell took the loss on the mound, allowing three runs in 5 1-3 innings.
Beloit’s final series scheduled for this weekend at Illinois College will be integral in determining with four teams qualify for the league tournament. Lawrence and the University of Chicago have clinched spots. The final two come down to Beloit (11-10), Ripon (11-10), Cornell (10-11), Illinois College (10-11) and Grinnell (10-11). The final weekend features the Bucs at IC, Cornell at Ripon and Grinnell at Knox.