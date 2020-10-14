ROCKTON—Both of the Stateline Area’s professional Mixed Martial Arts competitors are now part of the Bellator fighting organization.
Rockton native Corey Anderson will make his Bellator debut when he appears on the Nov. 5 Bellator 251 card at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The former UFC light heavyweight will face off against Melvin Manhoef. The fight will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.
Beloit native Alex Polizzi will be on the same card after posting his first win in the Bellator organization at Bellator 245 recently. He and Anderson are both former high school and collegiate wrestling standouts. Polizzi attended Beloit Memorial and Northwestern. Anderson attended Hononegah and UW-Whitewater.
Anderson will make his first appearance for the Viacom-CBS-owned promotion after he asked for his release from the UFC earlier this year. After his request was granted he signed a deal to join Bellator.
Anderson is 4-1 over his past five fights. In the Bellator 205-pound division, he will hope to earn a title shot against champion Vadim Nemkov.
Anderson will be challenged against Manhoef, who is regarded as one of the most vicious strikers in the sport. Manhoef has won his past two fights over Yannck Bahati and Kent Kauppinen.
The Anderson-Manhoef fight headlines Bellator 251 with more fights to be announced in the coming weeks, including Polizzi’s opponent.