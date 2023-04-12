BELOIT—With the Beloit Memorial boys golf team’s number one player, Kai Wong, having an uncharacteristically off performance, it could have turned into an ugly afternoon for the Purple Knights.
But that’s when Conner Churchill stepped up in a big way.
The senior had a marvelous day, shooting a 76 to take first place out of 15 golfers as Beloit finished second in a season-opening triangular with Verona and Janesville Craig.
“Conner is normally our number two golfer, but he had an outstanding round in these windy conditions,” head coach Tod Clarey said. “It was the first time he broke 80 in a high school match.”
Churchill showed some excellent resiliency when he overcame a triple bogey by smashing his next drive right down the middle.
“He was playing with a lot of positives, and he didn’t let that bogey disrupt him,” Clarey said. “I’m really proud of him. This is going to be a catalyst for his year because he has all the talent, we were just waiting for it to break out.”
Janesville won the meet with a score of 327. The Knights had 349 to edge the Wildcats, who finished with 353.
Clarey said he was proud of his team for finding a way to finish strong when their top athlete was struggling.
“I was pleasantly surprised we were able to beat Verona,” he said. “I always say it’s you against the course, and most of the time you don’t know how your teammates are doing. Each person is responsible for taking care of their own business.”
Clarey added that a huge boost came from senior Jameson Flanagan, the team’s No. 5 who just started golfing last season and was playing his first varsity match. He shot a 92 to finish 12th.
“For him to come through like that, it was key to get us past Verona,” he said. “He was hitting the driver really well today, and he had no penalties and no lost balls.”
Wong finished in a tie for eighth with an 88 while junior Max Allen took 13th with a 93. Freshman Marcus Allen was 15th with a 102.
And while Wong didn’t have the night he was looking for, Clarey said he knows the golfer will bounce back.
“He’s not happy and that’s good,” he said. “He shouldn’t be, he is a much better golfer than that. We look forward to him putting in the work and the time.”