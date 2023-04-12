BDN_230413_BMHS golf
Beloit Memorial senior Kai Wong reacts to hitting a drive Wednesday at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—With the Beloit Memorial boys golf team’s number one player, Kai Wong, having an uncharacteristically off performance, it could have turned into an ugly afternoon for the Purple Knights.

But that’s when Conner Churchill stepped up in a big way.

