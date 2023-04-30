Conner Churchill paces Beloit Memorial golfers in Tri-City Invitational DAILY NEWS STAFF Jim Franz Author email Apr 30, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FORT ATKINSON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial finished third in the two-day Tri-City Invitational golf tournament which concluded on Friday at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.Senior Conner Churchill had Beloit’s best score with a 158, finishing up with a round of 79. He tied Fort Atkinson’s Ethan Brown for sixth place.Beloit senior Kai Wong was 11th, finishing with an 83 for a 171 score and freshman Marcus Allen also carded an 83 Friday and had a 174 for 12th place.Janesville Craig took the team title with 614 strokes, followed by Fort Atkinson (634), Beloit (680) and Janesville Parker (758).Mason Burke of Fort Atkinson and Bryce Sullivan of Craig tied for medalist honors with a score of 151. Craig’s Wyatt Marshall was third at 153. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Discover Wisconsin Beloit episode to air this week Fishing derby fundraiser set to honor two area men Summer street reconstruction planned on Beloit's west side Beloit businesses, individuals honored for downtown revitalization efforts Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime