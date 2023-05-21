SOWI_230519_BIG8GOLF_12.JPG
Beloit Memorial’s Kai Wong tees off on the third hole at the Big Eight Conference Meet Thursday.

 ANTHONY WAHL/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP

EVANSVILLE—Conner Churchill shot a solid 81 as the Beloit Memorial boys golf team took 7th at the Big Eight Conference Tournament at Evansville Golf Club on Thursday.

Churchill finished in a tie for 14h place to become the Purple Knights’ top finisher.

