SOUTH BEND, Ind.—After winning back-to-back games Friday and Saturday against the South Bend Cubs, the Beloit Snappers dropped the series finale on Sunday, 7-6.
There was one constant in all three games, however. Beloit’s Griffin Conine blasted a home run in each game giving him six in July and a Minor League Baseball-leading 21 for the season.
Conine’s homer was a solo blast in the first inning. Bubba Hollins drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Dustin Skelton doubled home two more to put the Snappers up 4-0.
The Cubs charged back with seven unanswered runs in the first four innings to take a 7-4 lead into the fifth. The Snappers rallied with a two-run home run by Hollins, extending his hit-streak to seven games.
Beloit had the tying run on base in both the eighth and ninth innings, but stranded them and fell to 28-32 overall. The Cubs improved to 26-33.
Beloit starter Bryan Hoeing (3-5) took the loss, allowing eight hits and six runs, all earned, in three innings of work. He walked one and struck out four. Reliever Jackson Rose pitched four innings, allowing two hits and one run with four strikeouts. Remey Reed pitched a scoreless eighth.
The Snappers are back at Pohlman Field for the final time July 13-18th against the Quad Cities River Bandits before moving into ABC Supply Stadium downtown beginning Aug. 3.
• WEEKEND RECAP: Conine hit homers in victories on Friday (2-0) and Saturday (11-5).
Friday, starting pitcher M.D. Johnson was stellar in his High-A debut as he pitched six scoreless inning and allowed just two hits in the 2-0 win—Beloit’s third shutout of the season.
The Snappers scored in the fourth inning off Chicago Cubs’ 2019 First Round pick Ryan Jensen with an RBI groundout from Troy Johnston. It was his 50th RBI of the season.
Beloit added a run in the sixth as Conine belted the first pitch he saw from Cubs reliever Joe Nahas to the scoreboard in right field for a homer.
Justin Evans and Tyler Mitzel combined for three perfect innings out of the bullpen. The Beloit defense helped, too. Conine had an outfield assist at home plate. Kameron Misner and Connor Scott both made diving plays in the outfield as well.
Saturday, South Bend took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a homer by Yonathan Perlaza, but the Snappers bounced right back in the second on an RBI by Bubba Hollins. Conine’s homer gave the Snappers a 3-2 lead in the third.
The Cubs went back in front on a two-run blast by Ryan Reynolds in the bottom of the inning, but Beloit scored eight unanswered runs after that. Conine finished 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. Hollins had a three-hit day and drove in four. Troy Johnson was 2-for-3 with three walks.