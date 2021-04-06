BELOIT—Just when it looked like Maddy Pfortmiller was going to have to remember her record-setting performance in bittersweet style, her Beloit College teammates came to the rescue Tuesday.
Pfortmiller set the school single-game record for strikeouts by punching out 15 against Lawrence University in the first game of a double-header at the Strong Softball Complex.
But she trailed 3-0 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning.
Before it was over, however, the Buccaneers had rallied for a 4-3 victory without even recording an out. Beloit then won the nightcap 15-7 in a game shortened to five innings.
Beloit’s big comeback in Game 1 began with Ella Diers reaching a strikeout when the catcher couldn’t handle the pitch in the dirt. Amanda Langford walked and Zoe Landolt came on to pinch-run. Isabel Johnson singled to load the bases.
Cora Aubert followed with a line-base hit to right, knocking in two runs. Johnson scored on a throwing error and Aubert ended up on third base. Briana Arteaga grounded back to the pitcher who held Aubert at third, but then threw wildly to first, allowing her to trot home with the game-winning run.
Pfortmiller improved to 3-1. While she allowed 10 hits, she didn’t walk a batter to go with her 15 Ks. Lawrence had scored in the first and then plated two in the top of the seventh. But it wasn’t enough.
Maddie Moser had two hits to lead Beloit’s six-hit attack.
The Bucs had only six hits in the nightcap, but took advantage of 11 bases on balls. The bottom of the order really did some damage as Landolt was 1-for-1, but walked twice, scored three runs and drove in two. Johnson had the exact same line.
Aubert, in addition to picking up the win in the pitcher’s circle, went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI.
Alyssa Morris started for beloit and was chased after one inning, allowing three hits and four runs, three earned. Aubert (2-2) worked 3 1-3 innings, allowed three runs, but just two earned. She had five strikeouts.