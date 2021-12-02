ROCKTON—Hononegah junior Gracie Colvin heads up the 2021 All-NIC-10 Girls Swimming and Diving Team as its Most Valuable Performer.

NIC-10 team champion Hononegah also had Brian McGuire selected as Coach of the Year.

Joining Colvin on the First Team from Hononegah are Avery Miles, Autumn Clark, Lydia Nordgren, Emily Broda and Amber Goldhagen.

The Indians’ Megan Franklin, a junior, earned Special Mention on the squad.

The entire team follows:

• FIRST TEAM: Ursula Koch, Auburn, jr.; Ava Hayes, Auburn, so.; Ella Roxworthy, Auburn, fr.; Erica Roxworthy, Auburn, fr.; Sonya McClain, Belvidere Co-op, jr.; McKenna Gaines, Belvidere Co-op, fr.; Molly Ryan, Boylan, jr.; Bryn Kiley, Boylan, sr.; Jada Veer, Freeport, fr.; Myah Mathews, Freeport, fr.; Mikayla Durkin, Guilford, jr.; Ella Gasparini, Guilford, sr.; Kendall Cushing, Guilford, jr.; Marissa Enke, Guilford, jr.; Zoe Shields, Harlem, so.; Gracie Colvin, Hononegah, jr.; Avery Miles, Hononegah, fr.; Autumn Clark, Hononegah, sr.; Lydia Nordgren, Hononegah, so.; Emily Broda, Hononegah, jr.; Amber Goldhagen, Hononegah, jr.

SPECIAL MENTION: Sydney Turner, Auburn, jr.; Telmuuh Myagmarssikhan, Belvidere Co-op, fr.; Sutton Gaines, Belvidere Co-op, jr.; Genevieve Ryan, Boylan, sr.; Ella Gray, East, fr.; Natalie Yeoman, Freeport, jr.; Katie Jensen, Guilford, jr.; Abigail Foster, Guilford, sr.; Marissa Hyland, Harlem, so.; Megan Franklin, Hononegah, jr.; Ciarra Busch, Jefferson, jr.

