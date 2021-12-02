Colvin named MVP for NIC-10 swimming By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Dec 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKTON—Hononegah junior Gracie Colvin heads up the 2021 All-NIC-10 Girls Swimming and Diving Team as its Most Valuable Performer.NIC-10 team champion Hononegah also had Brian McGuire selected as Coach of the Year.Joining Colvin on the First Team from Hononegah are Avery Miles, Autumn Clark, Lydia Nordgren, Emily Broda and Amber Goldhagen.The Indians’ Megan Franklin, a junior, earned Special Mention on the squad.The entire team follows:• FIRST TEAM: Ursula Koch, Auburn, jr.; Ava Hayes, Auburn, so.; Ella Roxworthy, Auburn, fr.; Erica Roxworthy, Auburn, fr.; Sonya McClain, Belvidere Co-op, jr.; McKenna Gaines, Belvidere Co-op, fr.; Molly Ryan, Boylan, jr.; Bryn Kiley, Boylan, sr.; Jada Veer, Freeport, fr.; Myah Mathews, Freeport, fr.; Mikayla Durkin, Guilford, jr.; Ella Gasparini, Guilford, sr.; Kendall Cushing, Guilford, jr.; Marissa Enke, Guilford, jr.; Zoe Shields, Harlem, so.; Gracie Colvin, Hononegah, jr.; Avery Miles, Hononegah, fr.; Autumn Clark, Hononegah, sr.; Lydia Nordgren, Hononegah, so.; Emily Broda, Hononegah, jr.; Amber Goldhagen, Hononegah, jr.SPECIAL MENTION: Sydney Turner, Auburn, jr.; Telmuuh Myagmarssikhan, Belvidere Co-op, fr.; Sutton Gaines, Belvidere Co-op, jr.; Genevieve Ryan, Boylan, sr.; Ella Gray, East, fr.; Natalie Yeoman, Freeport, jr.; Katie Jensen, Guilford, jr.; Abigail Foster, Guilford, sr.; Marissa Hyland, Harlem, so.; Megan Franklin, Hononegah, jr.; Ciarra Busch, Jefferson, jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School Board President to address concerns over her email signature Beloit man charged after multiple retail thefts Beloit school officials speak out on 'gangster night' controversy Janesville school officials issue apology to Beloit 'Gangster' outfits called insensitive Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime