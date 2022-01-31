BELOIT—If I’m being honest, I was a late convert to the sport of hockey.
It wasn’t popular when and where I grew up. I attended Hartland Arrowhead High School long before the school had a team. Now, of course, it has its own rink.
Beloit Memorial’s hockey program was relatively new when I arrived in our fair city and the indoor facility was still a few years away. It took a lot of watching folks like Brad Strain and “Ace” Hanaman and Sean Wiles before I realized what a great thing hockey is.
So you can imagine how I felt when I heard some of the more long standing fans of the sport bemoan its future in Beloit.
These were folks attending a surprise party for John Mauermann, who has reached retirement age as a high school teacher, but plans to continue to coach the Janesville Bluebirds. By the turnout at Hatley’s Pub downtown, it’s obvious no one holds a grudge that the former Purple Knight left Beloit after coaching the 1999 Knights to their one and only WIAA state title and then started guiding our northern rivals.
Back to the point at hand, several of those attending that party played with Mauermann or have had kids who played with him or for him. Many have had close ties with the Beloit Youth Hockey Association. They have a long history with the BYHA and the rink and they are worried.
They’re concerned Edwards Ice Arena isn’t in the city’s plans for the future, that it could be sacrificed in a larger housing development project for Telfer Park. They are upset that not enough is being done to preserve a youth hockey program that has been remarkably resilient and innovative over the years and the reason there is indoor ice in Beloit in the first place.
They say they’ve heard city officials comment that if Edwards Ice Arena went away Beloit kids could simply go play in Janesville or Rockford. Beloit Memorial and Turner skaters could co-op elsewhere.
It wasn’t a pleasant discussion and left me feeling rather depressed.
Fortunately, that didn’t last long. An early morning trip to the rink as BDN photographer turned me around. The BYHA hosted a Squirt tournament and the local skaters were playing a team from Peoria at 8 a.m.
A number of the visitors seemed a head taller than the Junior Knights, who quickly fell behind 3-0. But then Ransom Ukwuorji knocked in a goal and the hosts began to rally. Ukwuorji went on to score three goals, goalie Brynley Potter turned away some key shots and Beloit emerged with a hard-fought 4-4 tie to the applause of parents bundled up on the bleachers.
The makeup of the Beloit team was impressive—a melting pot of whites, Blacks and Hispanics, boys and girls. They helped remind anyone who watched what a great sport hockey is. It takes teamwork to be successful. It takes trust. This is where kids learn to get along with each other, to work toward goals and to endure failure and celebrate success.
You couldn’t walk away from the rink that morning without feeling that this is something that needs to be protected. Beloit kids shouldn’t have to go to Janesville or Rockford to experience this. With all the problems the city has, this is a positive and should be supported not sacrificed. Can people really be this blind?
Driving home, I passed the Lagoon and saw a heartwarming sight. There were at least a dozen kids taking advantage of the ice rink there. Nearly all had hockey sticks in their hands.