If you’re a Wisconsin Badgers football fan and you’re not named Rob Lucas there’s a good chance you’re also a Green Bay Packers fan.
This past weekend left you with a whole lot to process for both teams.
Let’s start with the Badgers. First there was Saturday’s 23-16 miserable home loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers when all the team’s current ills—poor throws by Graham Mertz, inconsistent offensive line play and lackluster tackling at crucial times—were all exposed.
If that wasn’t enough to shake up your weekend, Athletic Director Chris McIntosh dropped a bomb on Sunday when interim-and-favorite-to-be-named-coach Jim Leonhard was totally snubbed. The job, it seems, was never his and instead Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell was always McIntosh’s first choice.
But whoa! Fickell happens to be …a terrific choice. A guy with a proven track record, building the Bearcats into a powerhouse. A recruiter of NFL-caliber talent and at skill positions no less! A coach who has the skill-set to make the Badgers relevant in a Big Ten which is only going to get tougher going forward with the addition of UCLA and USC.
The thing is, it’s all right to feel sorry for Leonhard and still feel downright giddy about the hiring of Fickell.
If you want to feel bad about a few highly-regarded high school seniors currently de-committing to the UW, that’s OK, too. But that happens everywhere when a new coach is hired. Fickell will likely bring along some guys previously headed to the Bearcats who will look real good in cardinal and white. (How about four-star Michigan prep quarterback Brady Grogosh, for instance?)
As for Leonhard, he’s too good not to land on his feet. Sure, it won’t be with the Badgers. It probably won’t be with the Packers either. Once you’ve turned down a job you don’t often get asked twice. But he’ll be a coordinator somewhere if he doesn’t land his own head coaching gig.
While you’re feeling sorry that Leonhard didn’t land his dream job in Madison, save some sympathy for Mertz, who has done nothing but give it his best effort and yet he’s a pariah to many fans. Cut him some slack. When a guy keeps coming up short at some point it’s on the coaching staff for continuing to put him in those situations. At least with Fickell, there will be a clean slate and hopefully a more accurate passer.
As for the Packers, that 40-30 loss to the Eagles on Sunday night leaves Green Bay fans in unusual territory, but all too familiar for Lucas and Bears faithful. We can still pull for the Packers to win their remaining games, but to what end? They really would be better off tanking for higher draft picks.
If Aaron Rodgers is healthy enough to play he probably will. But the cameo Jordan Love had in Philadelphia was enough for fans to want to see more. Besides, the Packers really need to determine if he’s worth a new contract or if they need to look elsewhere for Rodgers’ replacement.
This season was probably toast long before this, but now it’s really time to figure out who should stay and who should go and that includes coordinators, coaches, even a general manager.
Now who’s ready for some football?