LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa in Sunday’s national championship game might not have been exactly the shot in the arm women’s basketball advocates looked for.
There was certainly a buzz about the game, but instead of talking about what an epic, historic spectacle it was, social and mainstream media instead are either bashing the inept officiating or taking one side or the other concerning LSU star Angel Reese taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark in the final moments of the game.
I’ll leave the critique of the officiating to the experts, but yeah, if that was the best crew the NCAA could assign to this particular game, it’s sad.
As for the taunting, by now everyone has seen every angle of the “Bayou Barbie” following Clark around so she could wave her hand in front of her face and point toward her ring finger.
To some, it was trashy, classless behavior at its worst. To others, it was simply the Hawkeye superstar getting a dose of her own medicine.
Honestly, Clark probably benefited from that sequence of events more than anyone. She already has plenty of fans who think she can do no wrong and for those who appreciate her uber talent, but see her actions on the floor as occasionally bordering on arrogance (can we say Aaron Rodgers?), Reese definitely out-Clarked her.
While the Hawyeke superstar may occasionally lack a little grace in victory, Reese delivered an eye-poke. And by not reacting to it, Clark gained more adulation than she probably could have hoped for while Reese was demonized instead of celebrated for an outstanding tournament.
Clark said her ultimate goal is to leave a legacy of kids wanting to emulate her on a basketball court. She’ll be back at Iowa hitting jumpers from every corner of the court next season and hopefully, she learned a little about humility and good sportsmanship. She took the high road as the game ended and in the postgame press conference so maybe those are some attributes she can instill in younger players going forward.
Same goes for Reese, although that might be a tough sell. Any press is good press and she probably will actually benefit when it comes to marketing her likeness. Madison Avenue might rush to have her endorse some all new neon nail polish you can wear when you want to do future hand waves in foe’s faces.
Her post-game comments again were panned by some and applauded by others. She was unapologetic about the taunts and said, probably referring to Clark, “When other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing.”
She’s probably spot on. But here’s someone saying something about it. You don’t need to do it. She doesn’t need to do it either. You both can certainly walk the walk, but do you really need to talk the talk? As for the excuse that guys do this all the time, they should knock it off, too.
Call me out-of-touch or preachy or whatever, but when did simple good sportsmanship go out of style?
Youth coaches of boys and girls should use this as a teaching moment and point out what those two women do for their teams and what incredible talents they have. But there is absolutely no need for trash talk in college sports. The bigger person doesn’t resort to it.
Leave that for John Cena and the WWE where it belongs.