LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa in Sunday’s national championship game might not have been exactly the shot in the arm women’s basketball advocates looked for.

There was certainly a buzz about the game, but instead of talking about what an epic, historic spectacle it was, social and mainstream media instead are either bashing the inept officiating or taking one side or the other concerning LSU star Angel Reese taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark in the final moments of the game.

Recommended for you