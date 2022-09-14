The first week of every NFL season is the week we learn about teams. Sure, we saw some preseason games and we thought we knew what free agent signings and draft picks would do to a team. But until that first week, when it all happens on the field, we don’t really know.
Well, we sure learned a few things this week. Let’s start with a quick whip around the league, shall we?
We learned that despite losing Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs are still very, very good. Mahomes threw for five touchdowns. They destroyed the Cardinals and newly rich Kyler Murrary.
Those saying the Chiefs reign was over were perhaps a bit premature.
But, they will need to get through the mighty Bills, who destroyed the defending champion Rams. Josh Allen looks every bit the superstar we thought he was. The Rams look every bit like a team who won the Super Bowl and won’t turn it on until week 6 or so, if they turn it on at all.
The Titans are over, the Jaguars are still bad, the Dolphins have turned the tides in the AFC East, the Chargers are still good, the Cowboys still have Mike McCarthy, and the Lions are always going to be the Lions.
Oh, and not all first year head coaches are the same. Some shined in their debut (Matt Eberflus, Kevin O’Connell, Brian Daboll) but Nathanial Hackett in Denver had one of the worst performances in a debut maybe ever. Not only did he fail to call a timeout late in the game, he attempted a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth and 5. Not a 44-yarder. Not even a 54-yarder. But 64 yards! Who does that?
One thing you can never know before hiring a coach is how they will handle the in-game decisions. Some coaches are great at it. Some are not. Hackett…is a big not. And trust me, after watching Matt Nagy and Marc Trestman, I am well aware of what bad game management looks like. The Broncos just bought a very expensive car in Russell Wilson but put an 80-year old behind the wheel who can’t see and needs a phone book to get their eyes over the wheel. It’s going to end badly.
But it did not end badly in two places in the NFC North. First, in Minnesota, the mighty Vikings laid down a whooping on Green Bay. I believe it was a well known, highly reputable BDN correspondent who said the Packers would lose and it would be because they struggle to score. And guess who was right? (Me…I was right).
Yes, I know the Packers looked bad Week 1 last year, too. But this bad felt like a different bad. Starting with Watson’s drop to Doubs running the wrong route to Rodgers staring in disbelief as the game went into a commercial break—this isn’t your old Packer offense. It’s going to be a slog.
Speaking of slogs, the Bears rose to the challenge in a monsoon to knock off Super Bowl contender San Fran. Was the game pretty? No. Were the Bears good in the first half? Puke. But I expected one thing above all else with this team and it was that they would play hard. Just knowing Eberflus’s attitude and values, it was clear this team would never give up. Also, I want it in writing that prior to the game I changed my pick from the 49ers to the Bears because I believe. Never a doubt over here.
And let me just get this out there—the Bears are not more talented than the Packers. There are some severe deficiencies with the team. The line still struggled to protect Fields and the receivers were barely visible for most of the game.
And this week the Bears will travel to Green Bay. On prime time. Again. And the Packers probably win. I saw a stat that after throwing zero touchdowns in a game, the next week Rodgers has like a 17-1 TD-to-INT ratio. And LaFleur is like 8-0 after losses or something stupid like that. I’m not really expecting a win.
But the spread, as of Wednesday, was 10 points for the game. That seems like a lot. The Bears defense is better than people think and the Packers’ offensive woes likely aren’t ironed out in a week. I don’t expect the Bears to win this game, but I also no longer expect the Bears to be a complete doormat every game.
However, if the Bears lost 37-7 this week, please note that I’ll be mourning and cannot take your calls.
• Picks: Chiefs, Browns, Lions, Bucs, Giants, Steelers, Jaguars, Ravens, Rams, 49ers, Bengals, Broncos, Raiders, Packers, Bills, Vikings.