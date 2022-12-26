As a University of Wisconsin football fan dating back to when playing in the Garden State Bowl was a big deal, there’s never going to be a bowl game the Badgers play in that will be discounted here.
Not even something called the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix Ariz., on a Tuesday night.
OK, so it’s not the Rose Bowl or any other bowl you ever heard of. So what if the kickoff is at the ungodly time of 9:15 p.m. and the game will end long past the deadline of this and probably every other Midwestern newspaper.
So what if all that’s really at stake for the 6-6 Badgers is finishing over .500.
Why, you ask, should I tune in and pay the price at work with a groggy Wednesday?
Well, it will be the debut of new head coach Luke Fickell (sort of) who will be involved in some capacity, while Jim Leonhard awkwardly remains as defensive coordinator for this final game. Oddly that gives added incentive as some Badgers will want to win it for the guy who didn’t get the head job while others will try to impress the guy who did.
The experts expect Fickell and newly hired Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo toopen up the offense, deviating a bit from the run-first philosophy made famous by Barry Alvarez in the 1990s and maintained through successful tenures of Bret Bielema and Paul Chryst.
We’ll have to wait and see about that. For this one, the Badgers still likely lean on a solid feature back in Braelen Allen, an All-Big Ten Second Teamer with over 1,100 yards rushing. Of course the offensive line, long the staple in Madison, was as inconsistent as starting quarterback Graham Mertz who has since left for the Florida Gators via the transfer portal.
Tuesday’s starting quarterback is uncertain with redshirt senior Chase Wolf and true freshman Myles Burkett both listed as No. 1 on the depth chart. Burkett seems like the safe bet to receive the most snaps. A bit undersized at 6-foot and 205 pounds, he did look good in a cameo appearance early in the season. It’s an important audition for him since Fickell has secured commitments from Oklahoma four-star transfer Nick Evers and 2023 three-star recruit Cole LaCrue, not to mention 2024 four-star Mabrey Mettauer, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound dual-threat from Texas.
Burkett will have Allen and Chez Mellusi to hand off to, plus the team’s top four receivers to throw to, but starting center Joe Tippmann has elected to try his luck in the NFL draft and opted out of playing in the bowl.
The UW defense was hit even harder by the lure of the NFL, costing the Badgers’ mammoth defensive tackle Keeanu Benton as well as their best playmaker, linebacker Nick Herbig. Both decided the risk was too great to play. Replacing that duo will go a long way toward deciding the outcome of this game.
The Cowboys haven’t exactly been dynamic after a 5-0 start. They were averaging 45 points a game at that time. Since then, they’ve lost five of their past seven. They’ve averaged 13.5 points their past five games. unheard of for a Mike Gundy-led team.
They also will have a new quarterback after Spencer Sanders entered the transfer portal. Most likely it will be Garret Rangel getting his third start of the season. He’s a true freshman who has had his moments and could at least push himself into the picture for next year.
In all, the Cowboys had 11 starters enter the transfer portal and they weren’t that good on defense before that. After a strong 2021 in which they allowed less than 290 yards per game this year’s bunch has allowed over 440 per game. Basically awful.
Just like the Badgers, the Cowboys will use the bowl game as an opportunity to evaluate players for next season. With all the new faces for both teams, particularly at key spots, it’s obviously difficult to get a sense of how this will all sort out.
In other words you just may want to tune in. GO BADGERS!!!