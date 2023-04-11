BELOIT — Former Beloit Turner standout Kyle Murphy is due to return to his hometown on June 15 to be inducted into the Beloit Historical Society’s Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame.
His journey from his home in Fenton, Mo., back to Beloit a little over a week ago was for a much somber occasion. He spoke at the funeral of his step-brother, Brian Heikkinen.
The history of Turner’s baseball program abounds with victories, conference championships and long runs in the playoffs, including four trips to the WIAA State Tournament and a state title in 2001.
You don’t have that kind of success without outstanding ballplayers and one of the Trojans’ all-time best was Heikkinen, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46.
No one was a greater fan of Heikkinen than Murphy, who tried to closely follow in his footsteps.
“I tried to emulate everything he did,” said Murphy. “I wore No. 30 as a freshman because that was Brian’s number. I played running back because of Brian. I played center field because of Brian. You go back and look at my swing in my junior and senior years and it was Brian’s. A lot of what I did was just passed down from Brian.”
Murphy said Heikkinen was truly one of a kind when it comes to being a gifted high school student-athlete.
“He was so naturally gifted in both the classroom and in athletics,” Murphy said. “He was not a kid who spent a lot of time in the library, yet he was the salutatorian of his class. On the basketball court, football field or baseball diamond, it was the same thing. He just naturally excelled in everything.
“He would always jab me by saying, ‘You had a great baseball career Kyle, but you put in a lot of work. I didn’t have to put that much work into it.”
Heikkinen, who graduated in 1995, will be remembered as one of Turner’s best with both bat and glove.
“I think ‘Heik,’ Josh Dailey and Kyle Murphy were the best fielding outfielders I ever coached,” said Rick Hofeditz, who led the Trojans to a 315-93 record and 10 conference titles from 1988-2007. “He also was an outstanding hitter.”
Heikkinen batted in the No. 3 spot in his order for four years.
“We tried to teach batters a correct stance and the first time he got in the box he was standing pretty much straight up with the bat on his shoulder,” Hofeditz said. “He just looked like he was bored. I yelled at him to get ready and he just looked at me and grinned. Then the pitch came in and I’d never seen a kid explode on a baseball like he did. I thought, that’s the last I say to him. He’s a natural.”
Murphy said Heikkinen’s swing was a lot like his personality.
“There was hardly any movement,” he said. “It looked like he was asleep at the plate. But man, was he explosive.”
Heikkinen was a three-sport athlete at Turner, also playing football and basketball. No giant, he had deceptive power and tremendous speed.
“I put him on the back of our 1-3-1 zone defense, running corner to corner and he did it well,” retired Turner boys basketball coach John Pelock said. “He was unbelievably quick and tenacious. He was a really fierce defender, but quiet and composed. He was a really smart kid, too, like a coach on the floor. A 36 score on the ACT is perfect and he scored a 33.”
Baseball was Heikkinen’s true love.
“He played four years of varsity ball without playing an inning of jayvee,” Hofeditz said. “He was kind of unsung because he was quiet and just went about his business. He was a wonderful kid and a great ballplayer.”
Heikkinen set the bar high his freshman season in 1992 when he led a state-qualifying 17-3 team with a .424 average that included 22 RBIs.
In the championship game of the Whitewater Sectional, the Trojans found themselves down by three runs against Wilmot. But Heikkinen’s grand slam home run in the fifth inning turned the tide in an 8-3 victory.
The Trojans headed to state in Wausau with an offense averaging eight runs and seven batters hitting .300 or better, plus a pitching staff featuring ace Kevin Bredeson.
Bredeson pitched well in the Trojans’ opener at state, striking out 13 Winneconne batters, but he was outdueled by the Wolves’ Kyle Meyer, who pitched a five-hitter and beat Turner 2-1 in an eight-inning contest.
Trailing 1-0, Turner tied it in the sixth. Mark Rumpel led off with a walk and moved to second on a wild pickoff. Bredeson moved him to third with a groundout and after Pete Piranio walked, Heikkinen scored Rumpel with a sac fly to the warning track in center.
In the eighth, Piranio hit a two-out single and Heikkinen smashed a double to left field. Hofeditz never hesitated, sending Piranio around third. The relay was a bullet, cutting Piranio down at the plate and putting an end to Turner’s hopes.
Heikkinen kept right on raking at the plate the next three years, batting .403 in 1993, .406 in 1994 and .478 as a senior in 1995 when he hit three home runs, scored 26 runs and drove in 15 more. In the process, as Murphy says, “Brian inspired a lot of Turner athletes.”
Heikkinen had recuperated from a serious back injury and was working at Frito-Lay over this past winter. On his way home from work in a snowstorm he came across a car that had skidded off the road. He stopped to help and the car accidentally ran over his foot. The injury required extensive surgery and more medical issues which eventually contributed to his early death.
“My boys, who are 4 and 8, really looked up to Brian,” Murphy said. “We had Facetimed just a few weeks before his death. It’s so sad. It’s tough telling kids because death at that age is very difficult to understand.”
Anyone who was around to see Heikkinen play certainly won’t forget him. In the mind’s eye we can still picture the bat on the shoulder ready to explode on a fastball, or that blur in center field flying after a drive and catching it in the gap to rob somebody of a double.
Rest easy mighty Trojan.