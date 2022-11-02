Buccaneers Steelers Football

Acquiring WR Chase Claypool from the Steelers helps the Bears’ long-range rebuild.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

There are so many things I could write about the Packers today. How the defense, which was supposed to be a top 5 unit, is now openly condemning the scheme and system. How Rodgers can’t seem to throw to anybody. How they were bested by the Bears at the trade deadline for Chase Claypool.

No, I don’t need to do that. The Packers have far more embarrassing moments ahead and Jim said I can’t rip on the Packers “every week”, which is a shame because I really enjoy it.

Recommended for you