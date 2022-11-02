There are so many things I could write about the Packers today. How the defense, which was supposed to be a top 5 unit, is now openly condemning the scheme and system. How Rodgers can’t seem to throw to anybody. How they were bested by the Bears at the trade deadline for Chase Claypool.
No, I don’t need to do that. The Packers have far more embarrassing moments ahead and Jim said I can’t rip on the Packers “every week”, which is a shame because I really enjoy it.
No, I’ll talk Bears again this week, more specifically the reasons why the Bears made two significant trades, both of which are setting them up for the best possible future.
First, they dealt away arguably their best defender in Roquan Smith.
It’s well known that Roquan had a “hold in” at the beginning of the year because he wanted a new contract and what the Bears offered wasn’t good enough. He did all this without an agent, which was probably a mistake, as it led to some bad blood between him and the organization.
Look, I think Roquan is very good. He leads the NFL in tackles, though that’s not always a great measurement of a player’s ability, and he has had games where he’s been elite. But he’s disappeared in two games (Minnesota and Dallas) and has looked a step slow at times.
The Bears are clearly in a rebuild and though they have tons of money, not many rebuilding teams will set the market at a non-premium position and off-ball linebacker is a non-premium position. So instead, they got a 2nd, a 5th, and a fill-in linebacker.
But then the real surprising deal came when the Bears outbid the Packers for Chase Claypool. All offseason, Bears fans have been clamoring for help for Justin Fields and this is it.
The price was steep—the Bears second round pick, which will likely be in the top 10 of the second round. But looking at next year’s free agent market, Claypool is far and away the best acquisition the team could make. The Bears could still sign a free agent like Jakobi Meyers or JuJu Smith-Schuster, but now they don’t have to. And when the draft comes around and the Bears have a top-10 pick, they don’t have to take the best WR there, either.
First, this trade gives them a chance to see Justin Fields with some better weapons over the final half of the season and let the players build some chemistry. Second, and most importantly, it gives them options.
The Bears defense is…very bad right now. You could argue they have backups starting across the entire defensive front seven. Undrafted free agent and Wisconsin alum Jack Sanborn should be starting Sunday. I love Jack. But that’s not good!
So when the draft and free agency roll around next spring, the Bears can go fix whatever needs fixing (both lines and the linebacker core). If some values fall at wide receiver, great, but they don’t have to go get two or three like they needed to before.
Personally, I’m all about getting the best rusher or best tackle in the draft next year. Bryan Bresee, Jalen Carter, and Myles Murphy on defensive or Peter Skoronski and Paris Johnson, Jr. on offense—I like getting a guy with a high floor who absolutely will help the team next year.
Now, the Bears could use like five first round picks, but this is a good start. I like what they did to improve the offense but at the same time they likely have the worst front seven in football, so they will lose most of the rest of their games, which makes the draft pick better.
Also, as we all saw in the Dallas game, when opponents can burn through the Bears like me and a 10 pack of tacos, it gives the offense more chances to play, which is good!
I predict the Bears win, at most, three more games, but I would bet the under. That should give them a top 10 pick to get an elite player to get this rebuild moving.