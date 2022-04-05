While many of you might be expecting this column to be a Tiger Woods lovefest (it could be), I don’t have much to say besides the fact that I am overjoyed he is playing in the Masters and he’s the single most important athlete of my generation. Every time Tiger plays, it’s good for golf and it’s good for sports.
But I am here to talk baseball. Yes, we will have baseball. I never doubted that we’d have it this year, but man, they sure didn’t make it easy. Opening day Thursday with Tiger teeing it up at the Masters makes for a pretty great week. Oh, and your Sky Carp start at home next week against a stacked Brewers farm affiliate. Feel free to heckle the new media and public relations manager. It’s going to be a fun couple weeks!
Even though the labor dispute soured some on the sport, it is good that we will get a full season. And hey, things in Milwaukee are looking up! Thankfully Giannis and the Bucks along with the Brewers can give Wisconsin something to cheer about after the Green Bay Choke Artist ruined another season. It’s sad, really. Just sad.
The Brewers open against the lowly Cubbies (easy W) and are on track to win the division for a second straight season and make the playoffs for the fifth season in a row. If you told 2006 Rob the Brewers would make the playoffs five years in a row, he might put down his large Mountain Dew and chili cheese burrito to slap you. By the way, if you are able to travel back in time, tell 2006 Rob not to watch the next Super Bowl because it’s going to really, really hurt. And also to buy Bitcoin.
Having the Brewers be not only good, but a true favorite is pretty rarified air for me. I’m not used to Milwaukee being the best team in the division and one of the best teams in the National League. PECOTA from Baseball Prospectus has Milwaukee projected for almost 93 wins, the second most in the NL behind the Dodgers and the third most in baseball behind the Dodgers and Yankees. Fangraphs also has the Brewers winning the division but at only 88 wins. Only 88.
So, my natural inclination is to think about how terribly this Brewers team will hurt me. Here I am, finally feeling good about my team’s future, so what rug will get pulled out? Who will catch Valley Fever and be out for 5 months?
Who will decide they want to try swinging left handed instead of right? What sausage will face supply chain issues and not be in stock at Miller Park?
Sadly, that’s where my mind goes, but as I look at this team, I don’t see the same issues I’ve seen in the past. If there are injuries, we are in trouble, but then again so is everybody else. The Mets spent a ton of money this offseason and the Jake deGrom injury might have torpedoed their title hopes already. But, barring injury, this team is pretty, pretty, pretty good.
They have a top three rotation in baseball…and it might be the best. Their bullpen is good if not great. Their manager and front office are top notch. The only significant question is the offense.
Which was the same problem as last year. Which has me concerned. But…and this is a big but…one man can turn it all around and that man is Mike Brosseau OK I’m kidding it’s Christian Yelich.
If Yelich can hit projections of mid-20s homers and an OBP over .370, the Brewers will be World Series contenders. Adames, Wong, Urias, Renfroe, Taylor, Cain, McCutchen, Narvaez, maybe a resurgent Keston Hiura…that’s a good enough offense to win games with that pitching staff.
However, if Yelich is going to hit nine homers again, I’ll be looking at Bears training camp news pretty intently, which I do not want to do because they will stink. Stink I tell you…stink.
So will I put my money where my mouth is and pick the Brewers to win the World Series? Well, probably not. But, I do have some predictions that will inevitably be wrong.
American League: The AL East is a total dogfight, with the Yankees, Red Sox, Rays, and Blue Jays all capable of winning the World Series. You can’t say that much about one division in baseball, but this division is pretty special.
I feel pretty good about the White Sox winning the AL Central and fairly good about the Astros winning the AL West. In the East, though, I might as well put the four names on the floor and see which one the cow poops on.
But, since my fans demand my opinion, I’ll take the Blue Jays to win the division with the Rays and Red Sox winning wild cards. There are three wild cards this year, so my extra spot will go to the mighty Twins. I mean…why not?
From this mess, I’ll take the Blue Jays making the World Series because I like their retro uniforms, and I remember Joe Carter hitting a home run in the ‘93 World Series.
National League: The Brewers win the Central, the Dodgers the West, and the Braves the East because the Mets are cursed. Those I like.
As far as Wild Cards go, I think the Padres, Giants, and Phillies will get in, though the Phillies defense will equivalent with a beer league softball team, so that may backfire.
If the matchups work out, I’ve got the Brewers and Dodgers playing again for the right to reach the World Series, but come on. I have to pick the Dodgers. Look at that lineup! It’s literally an all-star team. Stupid Dodgers.
World Series: I should have the Dodgers win but I hate to reward unabashed greedily capitalism, so I’ll pick the Blue Jays. Hopefully the Dodgers all catch Valley Fever and the Brewers can beat them or something.
But no matter what happens, let’s all just be happy baseball is back. I’ve stocked up on Usinger sausage and Pretzilla Pretzel buns already just like Uke told me to, so I’d recommend y’all do the same. Happy baseballing!