I thought about just copying and pasting an old column after a Bears-Packers game here. Honestly, who would notice? It was the same old story. Packers can run a functional offense. For the most part, the Bears cannot.
There were some positives. David Montgomery ran well. The first drive looked really good. And Justin Fields totally scored on that touchdown run. I know we weren’t sure…but we were sure. Tough to play 11 on 19, but we will persevere.
But for the most part, it was a pretty disheartening game. Fields still hasn’t completed double digit passes in a game and has less than 200 yards passing…for the season. Graham Mertz has over 200 yards in each game. That Graham Mertz.
We knew this Bears team wouldn’t be very good, but this was another reminder that they are so very far away from being competitive. Right now, the Bears are like me trying to make the Korn Ferry Golf Tour. Look, I can play a little bit.
I can have a really good day once in a while. But put me up against people who really know what they are doing on a challenging course and I crumble like a graham cracker.
But we don’t need to just talk about the Bears. What we should talk about are the teams who will absolutely beat the Packers, preventing them from another Super Bowl. I mean, the Packers needed a garbage replay to keep the Bears from being down one score. That’s not a Super Bowl team.
So far, the best teams in the NFL are the Bills and Chiefs, and it doesn’t appear that close. Oh, what do those two teams have? The best two QBs in the NFL? Cool, cool. Bears are close to that. Real close.
Buffalo maybe doesn’t have the strongest running back room in the league, but Josh Allen makes that a moot point. The Chiefs don’t have Tyreek Hill, but so far that hasn’t mattered because, well, Patrick Mahomes. Both those teams would hammer the Packers. But only one of them would play the Packers in the Super Bowl, which is a shame.
The Chargers might also be good, but they feel a little too Jekyll and Hyde-like to me. The Ravens blew like a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter last week. Not good. The AFC South is garbage. So…there is that.
After two weeks, I don’t know much about the NFC except I hate the Bears and the Bucs’ defense is really, really good. The Packers struggled against Minnesota and didn’t exactly light it up against the Bears, so this week’s test against Tampa will be a good indicator of their true offensive talent
But Tampa will be without their top wide receivers this week as Mike Evans was unable appeal his suspension to a different date. Granted, he should absolutely be suspended for the cheapest of cheap shots, but I would’ve also totally been okay with him playing this week.
As far as the rest of the NFC…well…ummmm. Maybe the 49ers? The Lance injury is likely a net positive for them. Their defense was already excellent and now the offense can run a bit smoother with albeit a lower ceiling. But they lost to the Bears. Which is bad.
Maybe the Eagles are good? But does anybody trust the Eagles to be good? We know the Saints are not good. Nobody else in the NFC North is any good. Arizona is the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde team—could literally beat anybody or lose to anybody in a given week. I trust them less than I trust the Bears to call a freakin’ halfback dive from the goalline. Shotgun? Really? Sorry, sorry but I am still a bit upset.
Anyway, I still think the Packers aren’t going to the Super Bowl. I know the Bears aren’t going, either, but it’s a small relief that I won’t have to think about the joy in Packerville this coming February. Because if I am miserable, you all should be miserable, too.