Bears Packers Football

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a rough game against the Packers.

 Associated Press

I thought about just copying and pasting an old column after a Bears-Packers game here. Honestly, who would notice? It was the same old story. Packers can run a functional offense. For the most part, the Bears cannot.

There were some positives. David Montgomery ran well. The first drive looked really good. And Justin Fields totally scored on that touchdown run. I know we weren’t sure…but we were sure. Tough to play 11 on 19, but we will persevere.

