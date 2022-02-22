The Beloit College head coach with perhaps the most impressive recruiting record ever was himself a recruit.
After the 1983 season, two of the best Buccaneer tennis players at that time, Anne Peterson and Melanie Redding, went to one of their favorite professors and asked if he’d consider filling the college’s vacant head coach position.
Before long, Dr. Robert Hodge was in then-athletic director Bill Knapton’s office pitching himself as the next women’s tennis coach. It didn’t take much convincing on Hodge’s part to get the job.
“I thought I might do it for a couple of years and that would be the end of it,” Hodge said when he retired in 2011. “I got hooked on it, particularly when we started to have more success in the later 1980s and 1990s. It became something I looked forward to every year. I never thought I’d do it for 28 years. It went by really fast.”
Sadly, Hodge passed away last week in San Diego, Calif., creating a flood of comments on social media from former students and tennis players remembering him as a tremendous instructor, coach and friend.
The 28 seasons under the Grand Rapids, Mich., native were marked by tremendous success. Beloit won five Midwest Conference titles, enjoyed a dozen seasons with 10 or more dual meet victories and he posted over 250 career dual-meet wins. Along with his longtime assistant J.P. Holloway, Hodge coached 44 individual champions, including 10 at No. 1 singles and eight at No. 2. He had seven No. 1 doubles champions.
Hodge had received his Ph.D. from Michigan State University and became a history professor at Beloit College in 1966 at the tender age of 26. He eventually became Chair of the History Department.
Hodge had played tennis in high school, but only recreationally after that so coaching the sport meant on-the-job training. After a few so-so seasons and coaching whomever showed up on campus for tryouts, he had an epiphany.
“I looked at myself and said what the heck am I doing,” Hodge said. “If I’m going to do this, I’m going to do it right.”
He went from a coach who didn’t know recruiting was in his job description to someone who would go to tremendous lengths to find talent and lure it to Beloit.
1987 and 1988 marked a surge in Beloit tennis as the Bucs went a combined 14-1 in league play and 25-5 overall.
The 1990s brought the first of a series of foreign players who would elevate the Bucs to a new level. Eriko Sugiura from Japan was ranked regionally three times and nationally twice as she led the Bucs to their first two MWC titles in 1992 and 1994. By the time she graduated, she had twice won MWC titles at both No. 1 singles and doubles.
Sugiura was just the start. Hodge went on to recruit his three best players from Moscow: Marina “Moscha” Prudnikova, Ioulia “Julia” Lebedeva and Tatjana “Tanya” Kopylova. All three, along with Sugiura, are members of the school’s Hall of Honor. There won’t be additional tennis players, either, since the college discontinued the program following the 2019 season.
Kopylova won six individual MWC championships during her three seasons on the varsity, going undefeated and helping the Bucs win MWC titles in 2000 and 2001. Including both singles and double play, she won 129 matches overall. She was an All-American as a junior and senior, going 96-6 overall.
Lebedeva won 159 matches and six MWC titles during her three years. She was a three-time All-American and unbeaten in MWC matches.
One of Hodge’s favorite moments as a coach came in 2001 when Lebedeva and Kopylova finished 1-2 in singles at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Midwest Regional at Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota. They also won the No. 1 doubles title.
“Something like that will never happen again, but it happened then and it was wonderful,” Hodge said.
When he retired, Hodge said he looked back on his 42 years at Beloit, including the 28 as coach, and was both proud and grateful.
“I loved every day at Beloit,” he said. “It wasn’t like a job. I loved being an historian here. Then I loved that I was recruited to be tennis coach. That was unexpected, but I loved every minute of it, too. Beloit was a perfect fit for me.”
Hodge not only nurtured champions, he made lifelong friends. During his retirement he enjoyed trips where he often rekindled many of those relationships.
“I spent a New Year’s Eve in Moscow watching rockets go off and that wouldn’t have happened if the mothers of one of our Russian tennis players hadn’t invited me,” he said.
Tennis no longer exists at Beloit College, but Bob Hodge’s legacy lives on.