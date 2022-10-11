If you’re a loyal fan like me of the Milwaukee Brewers, or Chicago Cubs or St. Louis Cardinals for that matter, watching the remainder of the Major League Baseball playoffs might be a bit painful.
It doesn’t have to be.
Your own top dog may no longer be in the fight, but with eight options there’s still time to jump on a bandwagon somewhere. It will serve as a welcome distraction from the current misery of following the Packers and Bears.
Sure, we all know it’s likely going to be the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Those are the best teams money can buy.
Neither one would be my choice and you don’t have to go there either.
While Aaron Judge and the Bronx Bombers are clear favorites over the Cleveland Guardians (still double-clutch on that name) in their ALDS, I’ll take the underdogs.
Why Cleveland? The current roster doesn’t have any Brewers connection unless you want to count pitcher Zach Plesac, who’s the nephew of one-time Milwaukee closer Dan Plesac.
First, Cleveland did help in a major way with the Brewers ending a 26-year playoff drought in 2018 by trading us CC Sabathia in July. The Crew doesn’t end that slump without the big lefty leading the way.
It’s ironic that Craig Counselll and his staff are so cautious about overworking their starting pitchers nowadays. Sabathia pitched 253 innings that season with 10 complete games, including seven in 17 starts with the Brewers. He struck out 251 batters overall and 128 with just 25 walks in 130 2-3 innings with Milwaukee.
When Sabathia pitched Game 2 of the NLDS against the Phillies it was his fourth consecutive start on three days of rest. No wonder fans still wear his jersey at Miller Park even though he signed the next off-season with the Yankees.
If bequeathing us Sabathia for a couple of key months isn’t enough, there are other strong Cleveland-Milwaukee ties.
The movie “Major League” used old Milwaukee County Stadium for game action scenes, thousands of Milwaukee natives served as extras in the stands and Brewers announcer Bob Uecker played the Indians announcer, Harry Doyle. Who can forget, “Juuuuuuust a bit outside.”
The Guardians (their forebearers anyway) even officially called Milwaukee home for a three-game series in 2007. Snowed out at Jacobs Field on April 10-12 that year, they played the Los Angeles Angels at enclosed Miller Park and drew 52,496 fans (that’s more than the Pirates draw now). They even played “Wild Thing” over the speakers when reliever Dan Borowski came in to close a game. Cleveland won that series, 2-1.
Now if you want a horse in the NL race, well, that’s a bit more difficult. The Dodgers? No way. The Phillies? Nope. The Braves? My Milwaukee Braves loving-dad would come back and haunt me.
Which leaves the San Diego Padres.
That infamous trade may have killed the Brewers’ mojo this season, but why blame Josh Hader? He would have preferred to stay in Milwaukee. Here’s hoping he has the chance to strike out the side against the Dodgers in a clinching game.
A Guardians-Padres World Series? That’s perfect.