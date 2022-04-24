BELOIT—While congratulations are in order for Beloiter Robert Douglas, those that know him well have to be disappointed that his hometown is losing someone with his talent, ambition and community spirit.
Douglas announced recently he has accepted the position of sports director at the Oshkosh YMCA. He expects to begin his duties in mid-May, leaving his present position as a physical education teacher and athletic director at McNeel Intermediate School.
While Douglas is excited about the direction his career path is taking, he admits he wishes that path hadn’t led him out of town.
He isn’t alone. Douglas is well-known for his devotion to Beloit, particularly as the founder of Club Fun2Mental, which provides various youth and adult sports programs.
“Running Club Fun2Mentall gave me the experience that allowed me to get this job,” Douglas said.
It is bittersweet for both Douglas and his supporters to see how Oshkosh’s gain is Beloit’s loss, although he says he will remain active in the community even from afar.
“Yes, I’m a bit frustrated and disappointed that something couldn’t happen here,” Douglas said. “When a really important job opened up that I felt I was read for it seems I never got the opportunity.”
His latest disappointment occurred when he hoped he would be seriously considered for the soon-to-be-vacant athletic director position at his alma mater, Beloit Memorial High School.
Incumbent Joel Beard has accepted an AD position at McHenry High School in Illinois and will start there in May.
“I did get an interview, but I wasn’t called back for the second round,” Douglas said. “I can name a number of people who seemed right for jobs here, but had to go elsewhere. It’s unfortunate, but Beloit has its way of doing things.
“I am hoping this experience in Oshkosh does put me in a position to be qualified so people can’t tell me I don’t have this or that. They didn’t tell me specifically what I was lacking here, but I haven’t been in an athletic director full-time position ever and I do not have the certain masters degree they might be looking for. I do feel like my experience and involvement in the community should give someone the impression that I know what I am doing.”
Perhaps Douglas’ resume doesn’t check all the boxes the search committee requires and hopefully the next AD will be the district’s best hire ever. It is difficult to fathom finding someone who wouldn’t be more interested in the development of the Purple Knights both in the classroom and in athletics than Douglas or has the potential to be a successful leader.
“I believe Beloit is a city full of talent and it’s just a matter of putting them in the position to be successful,” he said.
While he is heading north, Douglas said Club Fun2Mental will continue, run by a booster club, with his support remotely when he isn’t paying frequent visits to his hometown.
“The program has grown and we want to keep it going,” he said. “I will make sure on the backend that equipment is ordered, registration is organized and referees are scheduled and paid, but for the day-to-day on-site supervision, DeAndre Harrell will be in charge. He organized and created the adult flag football league last fall and he has been a youth flag coach. He is really invested and I trust him because he knows how everything operates and he wants to see it continue.”
Douglas said flag football practice will begin soon. The spring into summer leagues are for kids kindergarten through eighth grade. In the fall, the league is for kindergarten through fifth grade. The older kids move on to tackle football.
“I love to see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” he said. “It’s important to me.”
He said the program is probably ready for expansion into basketball, too, and his departure won’t change that.
“I have someone in mind to head that,” he said. “You have to be willing to delegate and this seems the perfect time to get people into trusting roles. But believe me, I will still be in town quite a lot. I have a lot of relationships here. I will not be gone forever.”
Let’s hope not.