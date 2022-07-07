While I was cruising Twitter last week, which I do constantly while my son yells, “BUZZ” and “YEE-HA” at one of the four constantly repeating Toy Story movies, I saw something very interesting. USC and UCLA are headed to the Big Ten.
Now, I figured the Big Ten had something up its sleeve after the SEC took Oklahoma and Texas, but USC and UCLA were not it. I mean, these are two football titans (or were, at least) who make the Big Ten an instantly better football conference. Basketball probably, too, with UCLA’s recent resurgence.
There is one small…well not small…thing about UCLA and USC. They are in California. Which is, last I checked, very far away from most other Big Ten Schools. Nebraska, the western most Big Ten school, sits a cool 1,560 miles from UCLA. Rutgers is *only* 2,800 miles away, depending on how many detours you take for Taco Bell.
Look, it’s really nice to have Big Ten teams close together. Wisconsin travels well, so seeing a sea of red at Indiana or Minnesota is always nice. But the Big Ten has to be thinking long-term about its viability and adding these two important teams (and one huge market) makes too much sense.
I read an article that estimated the loss of USC and UCLA will cost the PAC-10 around $200 million in its next TV contract. Oh, that’s $200 million…a year. Which means, the Big Ten will have at least that much added to its next contract. And while everything isn’t about money, it actually is all about money. Maybe this extra cash can help the Badgers buy a QB who can throw a TD to our own team.
Now there are traditionalists who are upset by this. They may start by saying it’s too far to travel, which I’ll counter with, who cares? You aren’t traveling! Also, it’s an advantage for the rest of the Big Ten because USC and UCLA are the ones constantly coming east. Most of the other teams will only go west once in a football season if at all. And it’s always easier to go west and just play later in the day than you normally do than go east and play early. You think USC wants to play at 8 a.m. Pacific time at Maryland?
Next they say it will ruin the rivalries they love so much. I would imagine the Big Ten protects 1-2 rivalries a year. Wisconsin will likely play Minnesota every year. Michigan will probably play Ohio State and/or Michigan State. But is anyone really missing the Badgers playing Purdue or Iowa every year? Are we sad we won’t have to lose at Ryan Field against Northwestern at 11 a.m. on a colder than normal Saturday in October? No, we aren’t. Or at least we shouldn’t be.
But will we get an occasional 7 p.m. nationally televised ABC game at UCLA in the Rose Bowl? Yes! And that’s awesome! As the Big Ten continues to expand, just imagine these USC and UCLA games taking the place of whatever garbage non-conference game the Badgers would have previously played against Akron or Toledo. And that’s more fun! I’m here for the fun people. And the tacos.
Which leads us to the continued expansion, because the Big Ten is in no way done. Notre Dame seems like the obvious pick. The Irish would be smart to get into the Big Ten because I don’t know if their brand of football will mesh well in the SEC. They have a clear shot at winning the Big Ten each year. I can’t say that about the SEC. Also, they could start getting left out of playoff discussions if they aren’t in a conference because I imagine the SEC and Big Ten stop scheduling non-conference games.
Oregon makes a lot of sense, too. It adds another market to the Big Ten and some Phil Knight/Nike money into the conference. This adds more travel but again, who cares. Also, I hear Oregon is beautiful.
If the Big Ten wanted to go beyond football, adding Duke and North Carolina from the soon to be disbanded ACC would be fun. While their football programs aren’t great (UNC isn’t awful, see Trubisky, Mitch), their addition to the basketball side would be tremendous. And hey, when you make a conference of 20-24 teams, they all can’t be winners. The world needs ditch diggers, too.
So where does this leave Wisconsin? Well, probably in a similar position than it was in before. The Badgers have created a good to great football program, but not elite. The chances of Wisconsin beating OSU in a Big Ten title game were already slim. Adding USC and UCLA makes getting there and winning a little bit harder, but it also might open up some recruiting in southern California and maybe it makes the Badgers change up their strategies a bit to keep up with the speed of these new programs.
No matter what, the addition of USC and UCLA is a good thing for the Big Ten. And hey, just another reason to vacation to sunny Southern California, right? Maybe the BDN will send me on assignment.