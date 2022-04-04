You may have noticed there is something missing from the top of the sports section tonight.
If you didn’t see Josh Flickinger’s farewell column the other night, well, his name no longer appears at the top of the page as co-sports editor. Yours truly has at least temporarily gone back to being chief cook and bottle washer.
It’s certainly nothing I’d planned or hoped for. I’ve tried to ease into partial retirement and I’d hoped someday soon to totally pass along the mantle, but darn it if Josh didn’t receive an offer from the Beloit Sky Carp too good to pass up.
It’s a perfect position for him. I’m sure he’ll do a great job for the ballclub and it also will offer him the opportunity to see more of his kids’ activities in high school.
I’m jealous. That was my primary motivation a few years ago when the newspaper needed to trim costs and rather than see someone laid off, I offered to go to a part-time schedule. It gave me the flexibility to see my daughter play high school basketball and softball, not to mention her many travel ball exploits. (If you do the math, yep, she came along rather late in my life.)
While part-time has often meant trying to do as much as I did before just in less time —or my own time— it did offer me the flexibility to witness some truly awesome moments by this gifted kid.
Being the Lone Ranger again will make that a challenge for this spring at least, until a replacement can be found for Josh.
This isn’t my first rodeo. If memory serves me correctly, since 1978 I’ve worked with 18 reporters on the sports desk not to mention an army of part-timers. The Daily News has been fortunate to have hired a number of them with local ties which not only gave them a good lay of the land from the start, but also added a bit of length to their tenure.
Josh in particular became a popular local celebrity with dozens of athletes posting for “Pics with Flick.” He also wore the badge of “homer” with a great deal of pride.
I hope we can find someone with the same community spirit Josh provided, although I know that’s really a tall order.
As spring sports become busier and busier, please allow for some patience. I’ll still do my best to cover all the bases with the support of area coaches and some like-minded photographers such as Tim Moore and Dustin Lervik, who are gracious enough to shoot local photos and send them our way.
Who knows, we may even tap into that new Media & Public Relations Manager at ABC Supply Stadium for an article or two.