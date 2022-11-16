Jim asked me to keep my column “shorter” this week, which was his nice way of saying that I’ve been writing too much about how good Justin Fields is. But who can blame me? I’m in love *heart eye emoji*.
But I’ve been seeing some counter arguments online about how they aren’t winning, so he’s not good. I’m going to do my best to explain why it doesn’t matter right now.
You see, this current iteration of the Chicago Bears is…atrocious. Like, really, really, really awful. An awful so bad I can barely fathom it.
The defensive line for the Bears are all backups. Literally, they were or should all be backups. The linebackers are also all backups, though Jack Sandborn is wonderful. If you’ve watched a game lately, they get almost zero pressure outside of blitzes, leaving the back end, which also has a backup or two in it, vulnerable.
Let’s also not forget the offense. The line is better with Whitehair, but the center spot and possibly both tackles are manned by backups. Oh, and Pettis, St. Brown, and Harry? Backups. Guess what backups don’t do a lot? Win.
Next year, the Bears should have 15-20 new contributing players on it, at minimum. The defense should have 5-7 new starters and the offense should have 2-3. Then the winning will matter, because that is the version of the Bears built to compete. This one clearly is not.
Would it be nice to see a few more wins from the Bears as a casual fan? Sure! Former Snapper Media Relations legend Erik Vandyck was irate the Bears lost last week because he lives outside of Detroit and now has to listen to Lions fans for a few weeks before they play again.
But Fields did his part. He threw a horrible pick six, but then came back and ran for a go ahead touchdown. The defensive backups gave up another touchdown and the Bears lost. Sad in the moment, but in the long run, it doesn’t matter.
I also don’t believe in the idea of “creating a winning culture” when the team will be totally different next year. I don’t care if St. Brown experiences a winning culture this year because he won’t be on the team next year.
Fields went to OSU–he knows a winning culture. Chase Claypool went to ND–same thing. Eddie Jackson and Alabama–same again. They know what it takes to win. They just can’t do it on their own.
Oh, and that loss kept the Bears in the top 6 of the draft next year. You know what will help win more games next year? Elite talent. They need more of that and the higher the draft pick, the more likely they get it.
This week, I don’t care if the Bears win or lose. I just want to see Fields stay healthy, keep making plays, and Jack Sanborn not have an INT stolen by a bad call. That’s all that matters.
Oh, and the Packers winning doesn’t matter either. They still stink and will show everyone that Thursday night.