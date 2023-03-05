BELOIT — If I was a resident of Muskego, I’d have all sorts of emotions right now.
I would be ashamed that my community’s high school was the setting for behavior so unbelievably ignorant and unmistakably racist that went down on Friday night in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal against visiting Beloit Memorial.
Well, that is if you want to believe the eye-witness reports from Beloit parents, players and fans — which I do.
If I was from Muskego I would be angry with the perpetrators, whose youth is no excuse and I’d be infuriated with the adults who tolerated it. That includes every administrator, teacher, police officer, parent or coach on the premises who didn’t react immediately to stop it, but instead let it go on abashed.
If I was a resident of Muskego, I would want an answer to the question, why are we suddenly in such a negative light on the 10 p.m. news?
There really is a simple answer to that. Before the opening tipoff of just about every game you go to these days, public address announcers read the same instructions about what should and shouldn’t go on at a high school basketball game.
Not everyone in Muskego was listening.
There, you can dress up in wife-beaters and ski masks and taunt the Black players on the visiting squad and somehow believe that’s OK. You can bring noise-makers and try to distract your opponents with the lights from your cell phones.
Worst of all, you feel you can scribble swastikas and the N-word in the dust on top of the visiting team’s lockers and believe that’s OK, too.
This is the sort of garbage Beloit players experienced decades ago. It was shameful then and it’s shameful now.
What happened at Muskego on Friday night needs to be thoroughly investigated. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association needs to know exactly who was involved in writing the graffiti in the locker room. They deserve suspension at the very least. The student section was also way out of line. The referees even stopped the game in the fourth quarter to have a few thrown out of the gym.
The WIAA should step in and make an example to eradicate this sort of behavior once and for all. Unfortunately, (or fortunately, actually) after defeating Beloit 70-65, Muskego then lost to Mukwonago on Saturday so the punishment will have to wait.
There are options. If Muskego hosts a playoff game next year, perhaps ban all but the team’s parents from attending. Or take away the opportunity to host a game.
Whatever the WIAA comes up with, the school staff at Muskego needs to undergo mandatory sensitivity training. Nothing turns teachers and coaches into ardent defenders of positive behavior than the ongoing threat of sensitivity training.
Too bad the ringleaders at Muskego couldn’t attend Saturday’s regional final at Turner and see how fans and teams should behave. While the game was physical and hotly contested, if someone fell, there were players wearing both uniforms there to help pick him up.
Turner’s “Sixth Man” — the student section — turned out en force. They were loud, but without the noise-makers the WIAA bans. They were supportive. And they never denigrated anyone. Their only no-no was storming the court after the win so they could jump up and down with their beloved Trojans.
Before they boarded their bus back to Platteville, several of the visiting Hillmen — including 6-foot-9 junior Zach McClain — found Turner head coach Ken Watkins so that they could wish him and his Trojans good luck in the next round.
That act shows class and respect — things some folks don’t understand in Muskego.