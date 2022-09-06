Sometimes I think about people reading these articles. Not often, as most of you can probably tell from what I write about, but sometimes I do think about it. I think about their reactions to my potentially award-winning words.
They must say things like, “What a genius” and “I can’t believe I am blessed to read this every week” and probably “I’ve never read someone who so easily blended sports, humor, and tacos.”
But after I think about all the positive feedback, I assume there must be people who think, shockingly, I don’t know what I am talking about. Who might even think that I’m an idiot.
Not about the tacos. Anybody who thinks I don’t know what I’m talking about when it comes to tacos is lying to themselves. But about sports, and this in case, specifically football.
I can’t even remember how long I’ve been doing these articles. A quick Google Drive search saw me going back to at least 2015, but I think it’s been longer than that. I seem to remember picking against Bill Greer for a season or two in the early 2010s (and losing, if I remember correctly).
And while some say that I just do this for the money, that’s not true! I mean, I do, mostly, but I do it for those readers out there who think I don’t know what I’m talking about. Every week, I write for you (I’m mostly talking about Jim Franz and Josh Flickinger, by the way).
But I wondered, would this year be different? The Bears are clearly a bottom five team in the NFL. The Packers could play Jordan Love half the games and still likely win the division. The defense should be great. Rodgers is coming off a second straight MVP and an offseason where I think he learned some type of voodoo. The NFC is clearly weaker than last year with Brady just disappearing for a week and Matt Stafford possibly not being able to throw which seems like a bigger deal than most people are making it out to be but I guess not since nobody is saying anything.
Will I finally do it? Will I finally pick the Packers to win the Super Bowl? Well angry readers, the answer to your question is…I’m still an idiot (to you).
No, the Packers will not win the Super Bowl. And guess what, they won’t even win week one (spoiler alert!). While the defense is still very good, the offense is lacking for lack of a better word.
When an opposing team doesn’t fear one receiver, it allows for better coverages that take away more throws. No Davante means no one to worry about every single play, an ability to either load the box against the run or a chance to disguise coverages that lead to confusion in young receivers.
Now Rodgers is Rodgers, witchcraft aside. He is great and will make plenty of throws and scramble and do what he does to get guys open. But Adams was third in the league in red zone targets and had 10 touchdowns inside the 10 yard line. That was Rodgers’ safety blanket and now that blanket is gone. The field gets small inside the red zone, and I don’t know who the Packers have to fill that role.
Could they just run the ball more? Sure. But that also means teams can load the box because they probably don’t need to double any receivers. It limits options for Green Bay, which leads to less touchdowns, which leads to closer games, which leads to more chances to blow it.
Am I saying the Packers will be bad? No, not at all. But when they match up against elite defenses that can get pressure with the front four, it could get a little ugly in Lambeau.
And trust me, I know ugly offense. I’ve been watching one for basically 38 years. Did you know the Bears have never had a QB throw for 4,000 or 30 touchdowns? They’ve been around since 1920. I know I’ve said that before in these columns, but literally every time I read that stat my brain melts a little. Mark Brunell threw for 4,000 yards in the second year the Jaguars existed. Steve Beuerlein had 4,000 yards and 36 touchdowns in the fifth year of the Panthers’ existence. Steve. Beuerlein.
Do I have high hopes for this Bears squad? Well, that’s like hearing McDonald’s has sushi and asking if I have high hopes for a McPhilly roll. The answer would be a strong no. But, after watching the preseason games, I have raised expectations a bit.
I no longer believe the top pick in the draft is in play, assuming Justin Fields stays healthy. I think this is probably a 6-11 team, maybe 7-10 with some injury luck. The offense looked competent, and, as advertised, the defense plays hard.
That should be enough for 6-7 wins, though those wins are against the Lions, Giants, Commanders, Falcons, Texans, and Jets. Not exactly a murderer’s row. But it might be something to build off of for next season.
But if the Packers aren’t winning the Super Bowl…and the Bears aren’t winning it, either…who is?
I am going to predict a Super Bowl between, uhhhh, ummmm, boy this is harder than I thought I guess the…Chiefs…against the hmmm boy the NFC really stinks no I don’t want to do this but…well…shoot I guess…really? OK, fine…the Packers. Holy cow the NFC is bad!
OK, so the Packers are going to make the Super Bowl. Blerg. Is that better? But they won’t win the Super Bowl! No way! Will. Not. Happen.
I’ll still throw my winners at you if you happen to drive across the border and gamble. Please don’t forget I did win my league picking against the spread last year. No big deal. Happy week one, everyone!
Picks: Bills, 49ers, Saints, Bengals, Eagles, Dolphins, Ravens, Jaguars, Browns, Colts, Titans, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Broncos.