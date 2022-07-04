BELOIT—The Boys (and Girls) of Summer have surely been busy.
If you need to be caught up on a couple of the recent highlights from area diamonds, here goes:
• Brayden McMahon of the Beloit Senior Legion Bandits has been selected to compete in the American Legion All-Star baseball game to be played at American Family Field on Aug. 7. Making it even more special, Brayden will be accompanied by his dad and Legion assistant coach Tim McMahon.
McMahon, a Beloit Turner graduate, was an All-Rock Valley Conference second team selection as an outfielder and has been a steady contributor for the Bandits this summer. His dad has helped the Legion teams for several seasons.
Congratulations! That game should be one to remember.
• Jackson Burk knows what that feels like. Another Turner grad who earned Co-Player of the Year honors in the RVC, he closed out anything prep-related by competing for the South in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game.
The BDN had a brief rundown on Burk’s contributions to the South’s opening win over the North, but his Turner coach, Jeff Clowes, has filled in some of the blanks. He was there in Oshkosh cheering on his former Trojan, who will pitch next for Western Illinois University.
“Jackson had a phenomenal career and his weekend at the All-Star Classic was the perfect way to end his career in a Turner uniform,” Clowes said.
While Burk had some spot outfield duty and a few at-bats in the Classic, the left-hander will be remembered most for his opening start.
“He was lights out,” Clowes said. “Jackson struck out nine of the 12 hitters he faced. He allowed one bloop single to center field and zero runs. Quite frankly it is rare for pitchers to have that kind of performance against an All-Star lineup.”
Clowes pointed out that there is only one All-Star game for prep baseball in Wisconsin, without divisions, so that makes the feat even more impressive.
“We could not be more proud of Jackson,” Clowes said.
• Slugger Richard “Butters” Carlson and his 13U Bennie Elite baseball team took on the No. 1-ranked team in Illinois, Upper Deck Cougars, over the weekend and not only beat them, they spanked them 19-6 in Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
“Upper Deck is a phenomenal organization,” Coach Joe Bennie said. “We played them in Peoria when we were just starting at 10U in 2019. They beat us 15-0. They showed us right away how far ahead of us they were.”
Not anymore. The teams split two games a year ago.
“This time we had Logan Hendricks on the mound and he was terrific,” Bennie said. “He throws funky and he throws hard. He got ahead early in counts. He is such a good competitor and he got them off their plan.”
Carlson, from South Beloit, blasted a two-run home run in the first inning to get his team going.
“To be honest, I didn’t know Upper Deck was ranked No. 1 when we played,” Bennie said. “The parents and players watch that closer than I do. I just know our team is pretty special, too.”
Carlson and teammates Andrew Talbert, Kale Schneider (Lodi, Wis.) and Haaken Hovestoll (Elkhorn) have all been recognized among the best players in their age division in the country, receiving an invitation to the #PerfectGame 13U National Showcase.
The tournament will be July 23-25 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and all four are expected to compete.
• Apologies for putting the proud parent cap on for a moment.
Hononegah junior Danielle Franz (absolutely a relation) and Brodhead sophomore Ava Risum (like a daughter to me) helped the Silver Hawks Dennison-McNulty finish 7-1 in the 16U Midwest Firecracker tournament in Indianapolis over the weekend. The college showcase tournament draws hundreds of college coaches from every level and draws some of the top teams in the Midwest.
Ava threw 14 innings and did not allow an earned run. She walked just two and struck out 11. For the season her ERA is 1.82. At the plate she hit .571 with a .625 on-base percentage and smacked a home run.
Dani helped her team score 61 runs, batting .650 with a 2.119 OPS, four homers including a grand slam, a triple, two doubles, 15 runs batted in, 11 runs scored and zero strikeouts. She may be getting a puppy (just kidding).