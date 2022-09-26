As a fan since April 1970 when they ripped the Seattle Pilots’ name and logo off the jerseys and “Brewers” was stitched on, I’ve got a long love-hate relationship with this team.
Sure, they’re still alive in the playoff race, but it will probably take a monumental collapse by the Phillies or Padres for the Brewers to pull off that miracle.
Either way, General Manager David Stearns—or his replacement—faces plenty of decisions to keep this team relevant in the future.
FOR STARTERS, WHAT ABOUT CRAIG COUNSELL? He has led the Brewers to the postseason four times, but fans on social media are getting restless.
Is it time for a change of manager? Would a fiery, hard-nosed approach (think Phil Garner) bring out the best in the Brewers? “Scrap Iron” was known for his gritty, in-your-face style that fans seemed to appreciate. Players certainly weren’t complacent.
Or for folks who think Counsell has become too enamored with analytics and want a return to just a laid-back manager who will make out basically the same lineup every day, how about a Harvey Kuenn-type?
Actually, it won’t matter if it’s George Bamberger or Dave Bristol managing the Brewers if the GM doesn’t revamp the roster.
GORMAN THOMAS WAS GREAT. “Stormin’ Gorman” hit a lot of balls out of sight, which fans loved, but he also struck out a ton. Which describes about half the current Brewers.
The difference is that Gorman’s Brewers of the late 1970s and early 1980s also had players who got on base. A lot. Paul Molitor. Robin Yount. Cecil Cooper were .300 hitters all. Heck, Jim Gantner would be a batting star on the 2022 Brewers.
How do you fix this all-or-nothing offense? Inserting some players who are more apt to make contact is one way. In the outfield, at least, they may already have some answers. Garrett Mitchell looks like the real thing in center. The outfielder the Brewers obtained in the Josh Hader trade, Esteury Ruiz, stole 81 bases this summer and has hit .300 in the minors. If he can hit in the bigs, imagine him at the top of the lineup. If the other two are getting on base regularly, having a slugger like Hunter Renfroe becomes more Gorman-like in the lineup.
The infield? Well, you don’t need everyone to be a .300 hitter. If shortstop Willy Adames can play terrific defense, provide energy and still hit some homers, he’s a keeper. Kolten Wong is off his career average, but he’s probably worth a gamble of a bounce-back at second..
First and third, though, are a mess. Fans love Rowdy Tellez because he hits bombs, but a .220 batting average just isn’t going to cut it. Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames both had better years for the Brewers and none of these guys will ever be confused with Cooper or Prince Fielder..
Here’s a thought. How about moving Christian Yelich from left to first? Defensively, he’s below average as an outfielder and the Brewers have moved players successfully before. Yount went to center from short. Ryan Braun moved from third to left field.
Yelich isn’t the power threat you’d want at a corner infield spot, but maybe he gets it back. Or maybe he just gets on base.
The Brewers have some options on the roster at third, but none are great. If there’s an Aramis Ramirez out there at a reasonable rate please make the move.
Catcher was the black hole for offense this year. How about landing Willson Contreras? Better in Brewer blue than Cardinal red. Hey, I never thought we’d have Yasmani Grandal for a season either.
THE BREWERS ARE BUILT ON PITCHING. Yet if the lack of consistent hitting didn’t short-circuit the team’s chances of winning the NL Central, it was clearly pitching.
There were all sorts of injuries, not season-ending, but enough to dog the starting rotation. Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, Eric Lauer, Aaron Ashby, Adrian Houser, none of them were healthy the entire season. Which explains somebody like Jason Alexander.
You have to consider long-term plans for the starters. Whether they deserve a big payout isn’t the issue. Whether the Brewers can afford them is. Will the team gamble it won’t have another Teddy Higuera situation, when a big contract and a torn rotator crippled the team’s finances for several seasons.
Then there’s the relief pitchers. If trading Hader didn’t kill team morale, it certainly created a vacuum. Who is at closer next year? Devin Williams? Matt Bush? Or maybe Trevor Rosenthal? Please, anybody but Taylor Rogers.
While the timing was lousy, trading Hader was likely the right move. The team just handled it badly. Obtaining a starter you cut days later was just weird and Rogers has pitched like Ginger. Closers come and go and if Hader’s fastball begins to fade even a few MPH, he could be Derrick Turnbow. Or John Axford. Or Eric Gagne. I could go on.
OK, enough Brewer venting. C’mon Phillies. How about a losing streak!