I texted Jim Franz about writing a draft column on Monday, to which he responded, “New phone who dis?” Eventually, after I told him how expensive formula was and how my baby was starving, he relented and agreed to pay me to write about the draft.
But then something happened Monday afternoon. I had just texted with Josh Flickinger about when/if the Rodgers deal would get done. Josh assumed it would, but who knew Josh was a fortune teller. Rodgers was dealt to the Jets less than an hour later. I heard the collective sigh of relief from Wisconsin when Adam Schefter tweeted the deal. Aaron was gone.
I want to make it clear that Green Bay received two very nice draft picks in this deal along with a two spot move up in the first round (which likely would have cost a 3rd or 4th rounder), so Packer nation should be happy to have more draft picks.
But they just traded away a top 5 all-time quarterback…after his having another top 10 all-time quarterback. And only getting two Super Bowls in 30 years of Hall of Fame quarterback play.
The odds of having another elite signal caller in Green Bay is pretty slim (I am on the record saying GB is looking for a QB in 2024). And there might be some remorse when Packer fans get reminded of what ‘80s Packer football was. I understand the excitement Packer fans feel getting these draft picks (as a team who often had no hope, I understand the value of draft picks), but Love ain’t Rodgers, and I think they’ll see that pretty quickly this September.
Personally, I’m just happy Rodgers is gone. I know Love won’t be as good as him, so no matter what, it’s a win for Chicago and, more specifically, me. My tormentor is somewhere else. The monster has left my closet. I can sleep at night again.
Which really does bring us to the draft. The Bears made a tremendous trade with Carolina already, netting themselves another 2nd rounder this year (and a future first and a future second and DJ Moore), so there is a lot for Chicago fans to be excited about. Hey, Bear and Packer fans are all excited about Thursday together! How fun!
But what should each franchise be expecting this year? Neither team will be in the market for a shiny, new quarterback, so what other positions can expect to be fortified?
As far as Green Bay goes, I keep seeing tight ends and wide receivers, specifically Jaxon Smith-Njiba, in the first round. However, Green Bay could use a pass rusher and offensive line help. They can truly take the best player available since the team doesn’t have a lot of glaring holes.
If I had to take a guess, I think Smith-Njiba is gone before 13 and the tight ends will still be good in round two. I would peg Green Bay for Peter Skoronski from Northwestern or Nolan Smith from Georgia. They can address tight end in round two, but don’t count out a running back like Jahmyr Gibbs or Zach Charbonnet with the other round 2 pick. Aaron Jones could be out after this year and this is a really deep running back class, so it makes sense to get the replacement now.
All these picks should help Green Bay finish 7-10 because, you know, they traded away a Hall of Fame QB and now have basically a rookie from Utah State who loves throwing picks as their starter. Cool cool cool.
Chicago has…some holes to fill. The Bears traded down because, well, they stunk last year. They need many, many more picks because they were very, very stinky. In fact, their hope should be another trade down. Maybe a QB falls and the Titans or Commanders make a move up. The Steelers are said to be after offensive line help, so that would be another option. Maybe a team wants to guarantee the best receiver–shoot maybe it’s the Packers! I don’t care, just give me more picks.
If the Bears could move back and get another second, they’d be in great shape to fix the offensive and defensive line. I think you’ll see five or more total picks focused on the two lines for Chicago this weekend. They need a tackle and a center on offense and basically an entire defensive line, so the more swings they can take, the better.
If they stay put, I think Paris Johnson, Jr. makes a lot of sense. They need a tackle. He is, in fact, a tackle, and it helps Justin Fields, which is their main objective this year. The Bears should be in on a center and a running back in the later rounds, too, which may be all the help the offense gets.
The defense is so atrociously bad that I could see a defensive player going at nine. If Jalen Carter falls, there is your pick. But I could see Lukas Van Ness from Iowa being a surprise selection because there are better offensive tackles than defensive linemen in the later rounds, and I think he is big enough to move inside.
No matter what, the Bears and Packers will both make a bunch of picks this weekend. But I know the Bears will be better in 2023. I can’t say the same about Green Bay. Happy Draft Season!