Packers 49ers Football

The trade of Aaron Rodgers gives the Packers more options in the NFL Draft.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

I texted Jim Franz about writing a draft column on Monday, to which he responded, “New phone who dis?” Eventually, after I told him how expensive formula was and how my baby was starving, he relented and agreed to pay me to write about the draft.

But then something happened Monday afternoon. I had just texted with Josh Flickinger about when/if the Rodgers deal would get done. Josh assumed it would, but who knew Josh was a fortune teller. Rodgers was dealt to the Jets less than an hour later. I heard the collective sigh of relief from Wisconsin when Adam Schefter tweeted the deal. Aaron was gone.

