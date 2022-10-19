OK, I know I said the Bears would win last week. But guess what? They sort of did win! They had the ball three times inside the five and didn’t score, still managing to lose the game and improve their draft stock. They could have scored…probably should have scored. So it’s like winning without the winning part.
Which is a huge win for me and this program. So stop saying I was wrong. I was sort of right. Sort of.
But I’m not here to talk about football in my NFL column. I’m here to talk about baseball. Specifically the new playoff format.
MLB now has three wild card spots, leading to a best-of-three series to kick off the playoffs, then a best-of-five, and then the best-of-seven championship series before the World Series.
There was talk about how this would water down the sport by adding all these extra playoff teams. Well, like a cold, crisp Coors Light, watered down isn’t always bad. (Coors Light is in fact always bad…but it’s the best metaphor I could come up with.)
The first round series were awesome. Best-of-three really puts the pressure on every game, every at-bat, and every pitch. Do the best teams from the regular season always win? No. But if the best teams always won we’d just give the championship to the team with the best regular season record. Which would be stupid.
The Cardinals losing after being up six runs in the ninth was, in a word for this Brewer fan, truly awesome. Their closer shouldn’t have been pitching with his injury but also, the Cardinal magic finally died as it seems Wainwright, Pujols, and Molina are all going to retire. It was a great day for me.
But the other series have been great, too. The Mariners winning their first round matchup with the Blue Jays was tremendous…Seattle home playoff games are something worth watching at all times. The Indians beating the Rays and then Josh Naylor rocking Gerrit Cole and the Yankees to sleep (in a game they lost and then a series they also lost, by the way), was something I did not expect to enjoy as much as I did.
Oh, and the Padres dropping the Dodgers? What? I’m happy for Hader but also secretly hope he doesn’t have some incredible performance in the playoffs to make the deal look terrible.
Can there be too many playoff teams? Sure. The NBA probably has too many, same with NHL (I’m not really sure though because who watches the NHL?). But baseball needs to draw more fans back to the sport (or into it for the first time) and prime time playoff games with no other sports on TV are a way to do that.
Nobody is arguing with the NFL adding one playoff team because it keeps more fans invested, more teams in the hunt, and opens up the exposure of the sport even more (as if the NFL needs more exposure…it’s like the nudist beach of exposure).
But MLB is smart to make the playoffs more inclusive and Brewer fans should be grateful because without that final wild card spot, most would have stopped caring about a month before the season ended.
Speaking of seasons being over, the Bears get another prime time game this week. It’s mercifully their last one, but it’s all over in Chicago now. Statistically, they have the hardest schedule in the entire NFL for the rest of the season. There are two maybe-wins on the schedule (Detroit) and everyone else is unlikely (Pats, Cowboys, Dolphins, Falcons, Jets, Packers, Eagles, Bills, Vikings). I mean, find me the wins there.
Chicago finishing 4-13 is truly in play, which is awesome. That’s a top 5 pick, almost guaranteed. That’s a QB draft spot for a team that probably doesn’t think it needs a QB. Trade back, compile picks, improve the whole team. As Clinton coaching legend Bill Greer used to say (and probably still does), “I love when a plan comes together.” Let’s hope it comes together by falling apart.