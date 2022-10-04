BELOIT—Beloit College will officially do something on Saturday night that is long overdue.
The Flood Arena’s basketball and volleyball court will become “The Bill Knapton Court,” honoring the legendary men’s basketball coach and former athletic director.
The dedication will be at 5 p.m. in the Sports Center and Coach Knapton’s son, Mike, says his father is planning on flying in from Florida to attend the ceremony.
“I’m thrilled that my mom and dad will be back in town,” Mike Knapton said. “They live in The Villages, a retirement community about an hour and a half north of Tampa. I was there about a month or so ago for my dad’s 95th birthday.
“When I spoke to him Monday he thought he wouldn’t be coming, but by Tuesday he had changed his mind and plane tickets had been purchased. They’re really looking forward to this.”
The naming of the court is a fitting tribute to a man who was so loyal to the college and had such a remarkable 40-year run that included 557 victories.
Knapton’s teams won 345 Midwest Conference games, the most in league history. His teams captured 10 MWC titles, including three straight from 1980-83, and made 11 trips to the NCAA D-III Tournament.
When he retired following the 1996-97 season, the Bucs had tallied 31 winning seasons out of his final 34. His best team, the 1981 squad, was the No. 1 team in the nation for five weeks and finished 24-2.
Knapton had plenty of opportunities to seek greener pastures, but he remained loyal to Beloit College and its D-III philosophy. Because of that he was revered by some of the top coaches in the country.
Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, who served on the National Association of Basketball Coaches Board with the Beloit coach, told Sports Illustrated: “(Bill) felt what he was doing was big, and it was. In the process, he became highly respected by his peers, and his peers are Division I coaches, too. He is a big success.”
Ironically, Knapton’s final team snapped a string of 20 straight seasons finishing over .500. But for the coach, the winning and losing was never what he enjoyed most about his job.
“For 45 years there hasn’t been a day that goes by that I didn’t sit down and do some X’s and O’s,” he told me after his final season. “The planning for basketball is fascinating. What you can do with those X’s and O’s.”
The games were always a pressure-cooker for the ultra-competitive Knapton.
“I’ve never had a great love for the competition itself,” he said. “It’s too much pressure. It’s almost a negative. That’s not what I enjoyed about the game. I enjoyed the practices, the kids. As far as the game itself, I can’t really say I ever enjoyed that part of it, that it’s life and death. When you put this much into it, the game is too important. It means too much.
“The losing just kills you. How can you enjoy that?”
Fortunately, Knapton was such a good tactician and teacher the victories far outnumbered the losses.
I was still a greenhorn reporter when I covered his 1980-81 juggernaut. It was a tremendous team which frustrated opponents with its patient passing game. They had blue-collar players like John Erikson, Tom Snapp and Mike Waterlander. They had exceptional talent in Mark Smith and Mike Hargrove and they had a flashy wild card in Dave Smothers. Plus there was that musty old Field House with its link to the by-gone glory days of Dolph Stanley and the Bucket Brigade.
I was hooked as a Bucs basketball fan which meant I was a Knapton fan for life.
Over the years, he took teams with much less ability and molded them into winners by fine-tuning some players and turning others into effective role players. I don’t know how many times I saw less-talented Beloit teams knock off MWC powerhouses just because they could out-execute them. They were able to do that because they believed in their coach and carried out those plays he might have designed on a napkin at dinner two nights before.
Knapton took great satisfaction in being a D-III coach serving on the NABC Board, including a stint as president. He was on the rules committee that voted the 3-point shot into college basketball for the 1986-87 season. Knapton’s was the deciding vote. He changed his vote from no to yes and the tally moved from a 6-6 tie to 7-5 in favor.
“Being a part of the NABC board was a tremendous lift in my life,” Knapton said. “It was something I never expected and created a stature about me that I certainly didn’t deserve, but nonetheless happened. It couldn’t help but to add to my confidence as a person and coach, even the way I felt about myself.”
Beloit basketball fans held in high regard the one-time Bloomer High baseball and basketball star who’d signed with the Chicago Cubs and played Class D ball against Mickey Mantle. His baseball career fizzled, so Knapton went on to La Crosse State and was captain of the basketball and baseball teams.
Knapton’s first coaching job was at Stevens Point High School, where his 1953-54 team won a state title with a 25-2 record with one of its victims Beloit Memorial.
Marquette coach Jack Nagle put Knapton on his staff and he served three years as a rising assistant. In 1957, he replaced Stanley at Beloit. It was rough at the start because the college had de-emphasized sports, but he stuck at it. It took him 19 years to win his first 220 games. In the next 16, he won 271.
The rest, they say, is history. Knapton built pride in the Bucs. And loyalty. Players battled through adversity. They didn’t bail when times were tough. There’s a reason why so many became success stories in life and several (Smith, Lance Randall, John Tharp) became terrific coaches.
Bill Knapton’s legacy should serve as inspiration to all future Buccaneers.