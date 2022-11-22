Last week, my older daughter Lucy, who is almost 2, threw a small Thomas the Train engine at my face from about eight inches away, hitting me just above my lip and drawing blood.
I thought that was a good time to consider what I was thankful for because the alternative, at that time, was considering what Lucy could get on the open market. Turns out, children who throw things at their parents’ faces like a Max Scherzer fastball are not incredibly desirable.
But I am thankful for many things this year, including my three healthy, strong-armed children. Shoot, maybe they will play baseball and softball.
Oh, and my wife who continues to put up with me watching a game on my phone because the kids are watching Daniel Tiger (again) on the big TV, and while I watch I completely ignore what she is saying, because I am focused on my team playing a game it will inevitably lose.
But I am thankful for other things, too. Many sports related. Some food. I mean, what’s a goofy from me without a reference to food?
• Justin Fields: He may be hurt and could be out for the next couple weeks—shoot he may be out for the season—but he’s legit. The team needs to improve all around him, but have no doubt, the Bears have a quarterback for the first time in my life (please take no offense, Jay).
I never really knew what it was like to be excited to watch my team on offense. As a Badger and Bear fan, it’s been pretty tough lately. But now I sort of know what Packer fans have felt in the past. The past, though. It’s almost like we’ve switched places…which is fun! And leads me to my next thankful…ness…thing.
• Aaron Rodgers: Yes, I am thankful for Aaron Rodgers! It feels weird to say, but he’s been the gift that keeps on giving this year. The Packers aren’t winning a Super Bowl this year. Or next year. Or the year after. And it’s mostly Aaron’s fault. And I couldn’t be happier.
His contract is prohibitive, to say the least, and the team won’t be able to make any significant additions in the offseason outside of the draft. But they keep winning the occasional game which ruins their draft stock.
I never thought I’d be happy the Packers had Rodgers, but here I am! But don’t worry, Packer fans. I’ll have Jordan Love (or whatever very crappy QB they play) on my list in the future. I’ll be thankful for the Packers’ misery for as long as it continues. And believe me…it will continue.
• Matt Arnold: The new Brewers President of Baseball Operations has a tough task in front of him. The 2022 squad disappointed. There probably aren’t a lot of changes coming unless he wants to be the GM who trades away Corbin Burnes or Brandon Woodruff. But that’s like the guy who shows up for Thanksgiving and knocks the turkey off the table.
But I trust Matt Arnold. The Brewers clearly are letting Stearns step away so he can go elsewhere in 2023, but they would only do that and promote Arnold in his place if they trusted him.
But seriously…he should consider trading one of Burnes of Woodruff. I have ideas, Matt. Call me up!
• My sister’s DirecTV login: For without this, I would not be able to watch nearly as many sports as I do. We trade passwords, so it’s a fair shake, but without that, I would never be able to waste as much time as I do watching the Badgers or Brewers disappoint me. Wait, so maybe I am not thankful for this one?
• Tupperware: Without this top 5 invention, I would not so easily be able to build my Thanksgiving leftover bowl, an essential for Thursday post-meal. Remember, mashed potatoes then stuffing then turkey, but layer the gravy over each layer. Rookies only put it over the top and I ain’t no rookie.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Be safe and layer your leftovers!