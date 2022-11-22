Last week, my older daughter Lucy, who is almost 2, threw a small Thomas the Train engine at my face from about eight inches away, hitting me just above my lip and drawing blood.

I thought that was a good time to consider what I was thankful for because the alternative, at that time, was considering what Lucy could get on the open market. Turns out, children who throw things at their parents’ faces like a Max Scherzer fastball are not incredibly desirable.

