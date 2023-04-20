BELOIT — For “Bullet” Bobby Frisch and all of the other weekly Stateline warriors behind the wheel, the closure of the Rockford Speedway in Loves Park will be a sad day.
They have called the 75-year old short track home even before they were old enough to drive.
“There are generations of families who have raced there,” Frisch said. “My dad raced there. I started racing there when I was 16 and my daughter, who’s 13, will practice there and next year was going to be her first year racing. But now it won’t be there.
“At least it will be open for one more season.”
The Speedway announced last month that 2023 would be its last lap. The track that opened in 1948 and has hosted thousands of race events which drew some of the sport’s biggest stars. It also was the venue for concerts, carnivals, rodeos, circuses and a lot more.
Oct. 29 will be the final day of the track. The nearly 50-acre site is expected to be hot commercial property.
The closing announcement wasn’t all that surprising to the drivers who’ve just wondered what the timing would be.
“When (owner) Mrs. (Jody) eery passed away last year, everyone speculated that the track wouldn’t be around for long,” Frisch said. “It was still a shock when they actually announced it was closing. It hit everyone hard.”
Scott Lawver, who was inducted into the track’s Walk of Fame in 2004, said his involvement with the track began before he was even born.
“My mom was going to the track in the summer of 1962 when she was pregnant with me so I’ve gone there all my life,” he said. “I can’t believe how much that area has changed. Back in 1948, the person who thought about putting that track there knew what they were doing.
“If they’d decided to sell 20 years ago they would have made a lot more money.”
Of course Lawver is glad the Deery’s passion for racing caused them to hang onto the track. He won three NSTC championships, the Bahama Brackets five times and 94 main events there.
Lawver retired from driving in 2013. He’s still a Speedway regular, however, serving as the tech inspector and pace car operator for this weekend’s Big 8 Series and as an occasional announcer.
“I am glad they are having a final season,” Lawver said. “Doing it the way they are doing it shows respect to all the drivers.”
For Frisch, the announcement put him into overdrive. He had been piloting someone else’s car and when they sold it, it left him without wheels.
“I wasn’t going to race, but after the announcement of the last call I had to build a brand new car,” said Frisch, who plans on painting it purple and going back to the Roadrunner class after racing in Sportsman last year. He’ll chase his fourth overall title.
“This is my 28th season racing there,” Frisch said. “My dad raced there. My daughter is 13 and she’ll practice there, but you have to be 14 to race so when she’s old enough her first year will probably be in Jefferson.”
Younger drivers can race in the Bandalero class and that’s where veteran driver John Robinson II’s son will start.
“I’ve been going to the track since I was two weeks old,” Robinson said. “When I was a kid I went to watch my dad race and then I started when I was around 16.”
Robinson will race in a Late Models car in 2023, but he has competed there in “everything but the four-cylinders.”
“I think that a lot of people are coming back to race because it’s the final season,” he said. “I don’t know if they’ll race every week, but they will make appearances. I’ve got a lot of fond memories out there winning championships. When they went from Late Models to Sportsman for the Hugh Deery Classic in 2020, I won that so that was one of the best. I’ve had some wrecks, too. I borrowed a car from Bobby Frisch and destroyed it. I think my dad gave him a Chevy truck to replace the car.”
Josh Thiering is another third generation racer whose grandfather, Bill, was a Figure Eight champion in the early 1960s.
“My kid will make take some laps there, too,” Josh Thiering. “Coleton is 16 and will race in the high school circuit more than likely.”
Thiering is a past Roadrunners champion who now races a Late Model.
“Since it’s the last year I future the stands will be packed and the pits,” he said. “A farewell tour can be a lot of fun. They’re going to do some things they haven’t done for a few years. It’s also sad. I’m a man’s man, but I’m definitely going to be shedding some tears this year. I’ve been there nearly every weekend for 42 years.”
Thiering has had more than his share of success on the track, but he says his happiest moment was when his grandfather was inducted into the Walk of Fame a few years ago.
“That’s my fondest memory, seeing him get inducted,” he said. “When he raced he had a picture of a guy running with a wheelbarrow with the No. 1 in it. I had that copied on a decal and put it on my Late Model. I just wanted to carry on the tradition.”
No one is looking forward to seeing the end of the Speedway era.
“I’m going to try to get there every week and have fun, but those last couple laps of Short Track week will be tough knowing it’s all over,” Robinson said.
Lawver said that track officials have an agreement with the developers to place some sort of memorial on the location that will continue to honor Walk of Fame recipients like Lawver and Bill Thiering.
“I put my hands in concrete and I guess that block will still be there somewhere,” Lawver said. “I told them I didn’t want it demolished and they said not to worry, something is planned. I’m curious as to what they will develop the whole area into. No one seems to know for sure, but I don’t think it will sit around idle for long.”