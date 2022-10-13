I am sorry my column is late this week. My excuse is pretty simple. I blame my kids. One was sick, another got sick, and the third is likely sick by now.

Sick kids are the worst. Partly because you feel really bad for them and can’t really help them, but also because they are just so whiny. Ugh. It’s terrible. Like, just go take a nap and drink a Sprite like we did.

Recommended for you