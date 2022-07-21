You know how when you were a kid and you ordered something in the mail and waited and waited and waited for it, staring at the mailbox hoping it would show up each day? This was before getting tracking numbers and Amazon two-day shipping, mind you.
I would mail a piece of paper with my order on it along with a check and just hoped the package would arrive. And it seemed like the longer you stared at the mailbox, the longer the package took to arrive. Eventually, I did receive my order of The Tick memorabilia, but it felt like it took 4 months instead of 3-4 weeks.
Well, I did the opposite for the football season this year. I forgot about it. Totally and completely. I haven’t been listening to any podcasts, watching any shows, or reading any stories. I finally was able to forget the Bears existed, but suddenly I’m being slammed with NFL news. Because training camp is here. Which means I can’t ignore it anymore. The Bears 2022 season is happening and oh boy, it’s going to be something.
I want to remind everyone that deep down, I am a true optimist.
Sure I’ve been cynical in this column before, but truly I always think my teams will be better than the projections. I still think the Brewers can put it all together, the Bucks can win another title, and the Badgers will have a chance against OSU in the Big Ten title game. Deep down, I believe it.
But this Bears team…this supposed “NFL roster”...is atrocious. Thank God Justin Fields is on this team so there is something to watch, but other than that, this might be the worst roster I’ve seen as a Bear fan. And that’s saying something because I watched the late ‘90s Bears. Did you know Edgar Bennett led the Bears in rushing one season? Fun fact!
But I said I’m an optimist…so what can I look at optimistically? Well, watching Fields develop with an offensive staff that doesn’t use playsheets at wallpaper seems like a good place to start. I think Luke Getsy and his staff have a better plan on how to develop Fields and use his strengths (rollouts, read option, quick reads) as opposed to Nagy having him drop back and run around until someone was open. But the rest of the offense?
Darnell Mooney is good. I like David Montgomery. Cole Kmet went to Notre Dame. Luke Patrick has two first names. Look, I’m trying here, but this offense is so very, very bad. I can’t even begin to explain how bad it is. The two tackles may not start for anybody else in football. We are hoping a 25-year-old rookie will boost our receiving core from abominable to horrible. I think they still don’t have a right guard. Like, they don’t have one. But hey, I like our running game!
While money isn’t everything because even good teams have good players on cheap contracts and bad teams have bad players on big contracts, the Bears have the least expensive offense in the NFL at $65 million spent. The Lions have the most expensive, which is funny, but the Bears are not at all funny. In fact, it makes me very sad.
But that means the defense must be loaded, right? RIGHT? Well, it’s loaded with something!
OK, that’s slightly unfair. The defense will be better than the offense. There are good players and Eberflus is a defensive coach, so he can probably do more with less here. But when the offense is that bad, it means the defense will be on the field a lot. Like two-thirds of the game or more.
No matter how good Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn (if he’s still on the team!), Kyler Gordon, and Jaquan Brisker are, the offense will make the defense look bad. But also remember, they are probably bad no matter what.
So what’s the point? Why does this 2022 Bears season matter? Well, here’s true optimist Rob for you. This is the cleansing season. After what Ryan Pace saddled the roster with bloated and bad contracts, the Bears are using this season to start fresh. They cut and traded anyone who would provide significant cap savings in the future. As of right now, the Bears have the most cap space for 2023 at around $100 million. That will go down once Roquan signs an extension, but the Bears can sign whomever they want in free agency.
That’s good! I like that. They can fill holes in free agency and should have a high draft pick to fill more holes, but this rebuild for the Bears is not a 1-2 year endeavor. This is a 3-5 year rebuild, assuming Fields is good. Please don’t make me think about him not being good. I can’t afford to buy another jersey.
This season will be terrible. There’s no way around that. I can’t even tell you what to get excited for, honestly, but this is a means to an end. The 2023 Bears should be better, and the 2024 team should be better than that. Take solace in that when watching the Bills absolutely destroy the Bears on Christmas Eve.
But hey, at least we didn’t trade away the best receiver in football during the last couple years of a hall of fame quarterback’s career. Man, that would make me angry. Happy Training Camp, everyone!