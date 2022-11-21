BELOIT—Stephanie Williams remembers many Thanksgivings in Beloit sitting around the dinner table with her family, spellbound by stories about her “Uncle Johnny.”
“I knew when he came to town he was something special, but he was so humble,” Williams said Sunday. “I wouldn’t know as much about him if it weren’t my grandma, who came from one of the oldest families in Fairbanks Flats.”
“Uncle Johnny” was Johnny Watts—one of the greatest sports figures in Beloit history.
Sunday morning, some of the stories his great niece heard around the dinner table were shared with an audience that included members of the Beloit Memorial High School boys and girls basketball teams gathered in the Barkin Arena.
The idea for the storytelling session came from Jim Simmons, best known as Director of the Anatowind Music Clinic, but also a first-rate fan of the Purple Knights and a history buff to boot. To Simmons, it was Johnny Watts who originally put Beloit on the basketball map and whose legacy is sadly being forgotten.
Simmons became determined to do something about that. He set out a year ago on a mission to educate young athletes in particular about what Watts had achieved.
He hoped they would embrace the message of perseverance and determination and use it to inspire them in their own lives, both on the court and off.
He researched Watts’ life story and interviewed family members. He wasn’t certain exactly what to do next until he heard a comment from Beloit Memorial’s new head coach, Todd Marks, who said he appreciated the storied tradition of Beloit basketball.
“This doesn’t happen unless you have a coach willing to embrace the past rather than be intimidated by it,” Simmons said.
Simmons told Marks what he had in mind and the coach gathered his players to hear about Watts. Girls coach Dilonna Johnson also had members of her team in attendance.
Portions of Watts’ story read like a Hollywood script. He was not just an outstanding athlete, he was a pioneer for African American players, blazing a trail that many would follow.
Born in Mississippi in 1912, Watts moved to Beloit when he was 8 and lived with his grandparents Andrew and Lou Scott and sisters Ethel Mae and Lula Belle at the Edgewater Flats.
In 1932, Watts led Beloit to the first of three consecutive state basketball titles, earning All-Tournament honors and becoming the first African American to star in the state tourney.
Long before Lamont Weaver’s “shot heard ‘round the state” in the 1969 tournament, Watts created a bit of his own folklore in 1933. Beloit was unbeaten in the Big Eight that season, with only its only regular-season loss to Freeport. In the second game at state, a player undercut Watts and when he tried to brace himself as he hit the floor he broke his wrist.
Beloit reached the championship game without him, but trailed in the fourth quarter. Head coach Herman “Jake” Jacobson knew his team needed a spark and Watts, with his wrist splinted by a pair of ping pong paddle handles and a load of gauze, entered the lineup. Larry Dibbert tied the game and Watts stole a pass and raced downcourt for the go-ahead basket.
The following year, Beloit High reigned supreme again and Watts repeated as an All-Stater.
Jacobson called Watts “the best basketball player I ever coached.” University of Wisconsin head coach Dr. Walter Meanwell referred to Watts as “one of the greatest basketball players turned out by a Wisconsin high school.”
Despite that endorsement, Watts wasn’t the first to break the color barrier that existed in the Big Ten at the time. Instead, he attended La Crosse State Teachers College where he starred in basketball and football for two years.
Watts then left school and joined the Harlem Globetrotters for three years. He then formed his own barnstorming team, the Harlem Aces, which he played for and coached into the 1950s.
Watts eventually settled in Milwaukee and worked at Harnischfaeger. He continued playing basketball and softball (he was so good at baseball that the Negro Leagues had scouted him), plus helped coach Milwaukee North during some powerhouse years. Among his pupils were eventual NBA stars Fred “Downtown” Brown and John Johnson.
Watts passed away in 2001. He is a member of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Beloit Historical Society’s Sports Hall of Fame.
Helping bring his story to life were some of Beloit’s basketball royalty, including Lamont as well as his son Kyle, who starred for the Knights, Washington State and played both in the NBA and overseas pro leagues.
“The past few days I’ve been learning more and more about Johnny Watts and it’s really an interesting story,” Kyle Weaver said. “It sounds almost mythical, but when you have his family and my dad around to relay it, it’s living proof for these younger kids. Myself, I guess I’m the closest thing to them age-wise so I help keep it in a real sense.”
Marks said he was moved by what he heard.
“As Johnny’s family said, we want to link that past from nearly a 100 years ago to 50 years to 25 years ago to today and hopefully inspire these kids to do well in the classroom and in the community,” he said.
“It’s on us to make sure this legacy isn’t forgotten. When these kids face moments of adversity they think back to what Johnny Watts had to go through and what he had to overcome in his life and they use that as inspiration.”
Carmela Hodges, mom to freshman player Brock, said the presentation was “perfect.”
“I get emotional about this because I think it is so good for my son and his friends to hear,” she said. “I’m so proud of Jim and what he is doing. Kids need to know the inspirational story of Johnny Watts. They have opportunities today he didn’t have and they can be somebody.”
That’s the message Williams hopes sinks in.
“I know kids today are brought up on Tic-Toc videos and they have a short attention span,” she said. “But it’s important they listen and know the history here. They’re playing on fields and in buildings where there were great athletes like Uncle Johnny who came before them and who should inspire them.
“Johnny Moore, Ilene Williams (one two living children of Lula Bell Brown, Johnny Watts’ sister) and myself wish to thank Jim Simmons for his interest, hard work and dedication in order in insure that my great uncle’s legacy as a Beloit Purple Knight is recognized.”
Simmons said he is far from done.
“I want to see the city and school board recognize Johnny’s achievements in a lasting way,” he said. “I’m not sure how yet, but the work isn’t over.”