VERONA, Wis.—Gerald "Jerry" Lang has his own unique perspective on the shortage of high school football officials in both Wisconsin and Illinois.
You don’t necessarily recruit young men for the task.
“I think the perfect people to get involved with officiating are people who have had their kids go through sports and they’re off to college or beyond that now,” Lang said. “They may be around 50 years old and they’ve spent a lot of time yelling at the refs because they think they know the rules. Now is their big chance.”
Lang, 60, doesn’t just preach. He practices.
An orthopedic surgeon at the UW Health Hospital in Madison, the former Beloit Catholic Crusader joined a football officials crew who recently worked th WIAA Division 3 state championship game between Monroe and West Salem at Camp Randall Stadium.
“My wakeup call was in 2019 when Madison La Follette was going to play (Janesville) Parker and they had to move it to a Saturday because of no officials,” Lang said.
He decided to be part of the solution. He became an official in 2020, but COVID intervened. He worked a few games in the spring of 2021 and the has been all-in since that fall.
“It’s been very exciting and fun, and the best thing about it is the people I get to work with,” Lang said. “When I stepped on the field for the first time a couple of years ago it was ‘Friday Night Lights’ all over again. My first varsity game was at Highland, which has about 93 kids and 33 are boys on the football team. It was exciting. That community really supports that team. It was great.”
The 1980 BCHS graduate lives in Verona and his crew is from the Madison area. They try to work games within an hour’s drive so they do plenty of Big Eight, Rock Valley and Southern Lakes games. In fact, he’s scheduled to do a Turner game at Clinton on Aug. 25 next season.
Lang said he initially passed the test to become a licensed official and then joined a local officials association for networking. Then it was all about on-th-job-training.
“You learn there are three pillars of officiating,” he said. “The first is rules knowledge and there is no shortcut to that. It’s studying. The second is mechanics. Knowing where you are supposed to be on the field because if you’re in the right spot you have a chance to see what you are supposed to see.
“It’s also knowing how to administer a game. How do the other officials and you work together to get the ball in and out? How do you move the chains? How do you get the clock running? You really are a team running a game and two-thirds of the work we do happens before the play starts. Fans think we just goof off between plays, but we’re checking the line of scrimmage, the eligible receivers. Officiating a football game is really a team thing.
“Finally, the third pillar is judgment, knowing what is a foul and what isn’t. I’m pretty good at the first two and the third is still a process. That’s even difficult for experienced officials.”
While Lang had plenty of football experience to draw from, he said he was far from a natural.
“I hadn’t been bad at something for a long time and to be bad at something was kind of refreshing,” he said. “I did consider myself a liability for a year anyway. But everyone on the crew strives to be the best official they can be. We even study film to make sure we’re getting things right.”
Lang said he had the bonus of seeing some of his surgical handiwork put to practical use. Two of the football players he’d operated on in 2021 — a Milton player with a broken tibia and a Verona player with a broken collarbone — were back on the gridiron this fall.
“It was exciting seeing them out there playing again,” Lang said. “I went over after the games and said hello to them.”
Lang said he hopes more people will give officiating a try.
“First, there’s a shortage and we need officials, but second, I think they’ll enjoy it,” he said. “Sure, officiating isn’t for everybody. You have to deal with stress and I do that every day so that’s not new for me. It's also a great way to engage in your community and do a tremendous service. Plus it’s fun. Who doesn’t like between the lines out under the lights on a Friday night?”