This weekend is Father’s Day which is, for a number of reasons, one of the best weekends of the year.
One reason is I expect to be showered with praise for how great I am as a father. We recently had our third child (three under three–maybe not a great decision!), so I don’t expect gifts from her, but the other two are 2 ½ and 1 ½, so they better get me something good like Taco Bell and Mountain Dew. But it’s not just because it’s finally my weekend to be recognized for being a top 1% dad, this is a great weekend because it’s U.S. Open golf weekend.
I’ve long said the U.S. Open is my favorite golf championship because it’s really, really, really hard and changes courses each year. I love the Masters, but there is something about the difficulty and unpredictability of the U.S. Open year-in-year-out that gets me really excited. It’s also during the summer, so I can watch it all without having to sneakily pull it up on my laptop while I’m working during the school year.
This year, though, the U.S. Open itself is being overshadowed by all the LIV golf talk. If you aren’t quite sure of what LIV is, let me explain it quickly. The Saudi Arabian government/crown prince wanted to form a golf league and since it has endless amounts of money, it just threw huge sums at players to leave the PGA tour and join the LIV tour.
LIV events are three rounds long with no cut. The last place golfer from the first event, Alec Ogletree, shot +24 and made $120,000. It’s a team event that I don’t understand and the winners make millions, which doesn’t even include the guaranteed contracts the players got to jump ship. Dustin Johnson was reportedly given $125 million to join. Phil Mickelson was given around $200 million and Bryson DeChambeau over $120 million. That’s all before teeing it up in any event.
This is happening because “The Shark” Greg Norman has had it out for the PGA Tour for 25 years and will do whatever he can to destroy, even getting into bed with a regime everybody knows is bad. Like, everybody.
Anyway, long story short, the PGA Tour is really unhappy these players left and effectively are trying to ban them from returning to the tour. However, the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open are all outside the PGA Tour’s scope, so they are all eligible to play in those, which leads to the LIV golfers playing in the U.S. Open.
As a fan of pro wrestling, this has really become a face (good guy) and heel (bad guy) scenario. The faces like Rory and Justin Thomas are outspoken against joining the LIV tour while the heels like Phil and DJ have to sheepishly justify taking millions of dollars to work for a regime that does horrible things like kill journalists and people who are gay. Allegedly. But yeah.
Phil said he did it to make the PGA Tour better, which is hilariously stupid. DJ said he wanted a better work-life balance, but you are only required to play 15 events a year on the PGA Tour to keep your card. That leaves 37 weeks free…but sure, say it’s about work-life balance. Bryson DeChambeau, a heel in every sense of the word, called it a business decision, so at least it’s clear where he stands morally and ethically.
Some people might say, “Who cares if these guys left to get more money? You’d do it, too!” Well, I recently have come across childcare costs for three children, so yes, I do need money. Hence me writing this article right now. But some money costs more than others, and this money has a cost I wouldn’t be willing to pay and thankfully, some other people aren’t willing to either.
Despite the mostly negative impacts across golf, this probably will do some good for the PGA Tour. Players can and should get more money. There needs to be better TV production for events, and it should be more fun for players and fans. These will be good changes, but at a significant cost.
But this week isn’t about improvements to the Tour. This week is about good guys and bad guys. This is about Rory and JT and the other guys who haven’t just said they aren’t sure if they are going to the LIV Tour, but have adamantly spoken against it. Golf needs a winner from the good guys this week.
I’m putting my weight fully behind Rory this week, not just because I would love to see him win another major, but because I like seeing the good guys win. The Saudis can buy a golf tour, but they can’t buy the respect and acceptance they so badly want, and I want to keep it that way.
We will get this debate all over again in July during the Open Championship at St. Andrews, but there will be another voice there we haven’t yet heard who will hold some weight, so stay tuned because that will be a roar we all want to hear.