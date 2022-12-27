Every year for this column, I write what my resolutions will be. They are either absurd and silly, totally out of my control, or something totally doable like working out once a week and I fail at it by January 8.
So I’m not doing that this year. This year I’m going to write out what I won’t do this year. My anti-resolutions, if you will. This should be easier. I’m much better at not doing things than doing them.
What’s first? I will not get excited about the Bears potentially getting the first overall pick in the draft. They need to lose out and the Texans to beat either the Jaguars or Colts for it to happen. It’s unlikely so I won’t even get my hopes up.
But. Man. That first overall pick would be sweet. The Bears could hold an auction for whoever wants the best QB in the draft, whether that’s Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, or me. Doesn’t matter…give them three first round picks and you can go get whoever you want.
Pro Football Focus has a mock draft simulator where you can run a draft along with trades. From the #2 spot, I traded back enough times to get like 5 2s and a future first. I should probably resolve not to use the simulator every day until the draft, but I know I can’t promise that.
On the same note, I will not believe the Bears are Super Bowl bound after one good preseason drive. Not again.
This roster is very, very, very, very far away from the Bills and Chiefs of the world. It needs new players at almost every position and one offseason won’t be enough to fix everyone.
But, and hear me out, if they have two consecutive good preseason drives…all bets are off.
Similarly, when the Packers make the playoffs and then get decimated by the 49ers in the first round, I won’t text all my Packer fan friends (Josh and my brother) about what a waste winning all those games ended up being and when you have a top QB in NFL history, just getting to the playoffs shouldn’t be the goal and all that matters is championships. I will not text them that.
I will call them. Maybe Facetime them. So I can see the deadness in their eyes. I deserve that.
As baseball season comes into view, I won’t get too excited about the Brewers. I’ve seen what this team is—and it’s flawed. They haven’t, as of yet, done enough to change the core of this team and it will still strike out too much and will blow enough leads because of a weak bullpen. I will still watch most of the games, but that’s probably more about me not having anything else to do than believing in this team.
However…and hear me out…what if they go on a run in the first half? And Sal Frelick and Garrett Mitchell are both really good and Robert Gasser comes up and is above average. Can I get excited if that all happens? Yes?! Great. I’ll start writing my Brewers World Series column now.
Lastly, I promise not to promise that I won’t be all in on the Fickell led Badgers this year. I know this season could be a rebuilding year. God knows I know plenty about rebuilding years. I feel like I’ve been in a rebuilding year for a decade. Shocking, I haven’t improved as much as I planned.
But this Badger squad has me beyond excited. They just got another QB commit for 2024 along with Evers for next year. I imagine the five star superstars start rolling in soon. Minnesota is screwed. Nebraska is screwed. Illinois is screwed. But beyond that, Penn State is screwed. Michigan is screwed. And most of all, Ohio State is screwed.
The Badgers are coming. And I don’t think anybody is really ready for it. Except me. I am very ready. Like, hungry and the line at Taco Bell is empty ready.