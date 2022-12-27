Every year for this column, I write what my resolutions will be. They are either absurd and silly, totally out of my control, or something totally doable like working out once a week and I fail at it by January 8.

So I’m not doing that this year. This year I’m going to write out what I won’t do this year. My anti-resolutions, if you will. This should be easier. I’m much better at not doing things than doing them.

