BELOIT—Garrison Ferone is on the verge of having more hits as a Beloit College Buccaneer than anyone in the history of the program.
The secret to his long-standing success? A great batting coach? A lot of extra work in the cage? Simple genetics?
Perhaps all three. But what the senior says really triggers his best performances on the diamond is simply solid work in the classroom.
“I find my best games are when I’m performing well in class so I don’t have to think about that,” Ferone said with a grin. “I also have two parents who take care of me and keep my mental game strong. They come to pretty much every game and seeing them out in left field when I strike out three times in a row helps me turn my game around.”
Ferone has rode a hot streak most of this spring, even when the weather has often been the opposite. It certainly wasn’t balmy on Sunday in Beloit, yet the shortstop went 3-for-5 with a double and a home run against Illinois Wesleyan, tying the team’s all-time record for hits at 204.
The outgoing Shorewood, Wis., native is tied with Mike Kovach, who set the record playing from 2008-11. Ferone has seven regular season games to break and build on the record and with a 14-3 mark (22-10 overall), the Bucs could very well finish first in the Midwest Conference and host the four-team postseason tournament. The winner of that receives an at-large NCAA Division III bid.
Dave DeGeorge was happy when Ferone originally decided to come to Beloit and elated to see him use his available fifth year of eligibility due to COVID.
“When I recruited him, I never saw him in person,” DeGeorge said. “I only saw him on video. On the video he looked athletic and explosive, but he looked kind of small. Then before he got here we learned he was named player of the year in his high school conference. Most guys who are named player of the year are pretty good so that made us excited.
“Then the very first day of practice my dad came up to me and said, did you know he is this good? I really had no idea.”
Ferone has been so good he has started all 139 games he has played for the Bucs, while recording a career-batting average of .357. He holds the school record for career doubles (46) for most runs scored (163), while tied for most triples in school history (9) and ranks fifth in career home runs (12).
This season, Ferone is hitting .358 (48-134) with 11 doubles, a triple, three homers, 38 runs and 24 RBIs. He also has 10 stolen bases batting second in the Bucs lineup.
“He is unbelievably explosive offensively and defensively,” DeGeorge said. “Gary is one of my favorite players in my whole time coaching. He has had a great career for us, makes plays that are just fun to watch and he’s also a great kid. Everyone likes Gary.”
As for the records he is setting, Ferone tries not to dwell on them.
“When people tell me that I am getting closer to a record, I politely tell them that I’m trying not to think about them,” he said. “It can get in your head. I just try to focus on winning.”
Ferone said it was really DeGeorge — and a strong Biology department — that originally brought him to Beloit.
“I liked Coach DeGeorge as a person and I liked his coaching style,” Ferone said. “He runs a really good program. When I was looking for schools I was looking for one with a strong Biology program and a team that looked like they really got along well. When I came for a visit I saw the team sitting together at commons for lunch hooting and hollering and I knew that’s the place I wanted to be.”
Ferone makes friends easily and he’s had dozens at Beloit, including his roommate and teammate Jimmy Yanow.
“I also have a great connection with all the infielders: Miles Souza, Matt O’Leary, Brett Kiger and this new guy, Connor Vogel, who is a really good dude,” Ferone said. “I get along well with everyone, but this is the closest I’ve been with a team in my five years here.”
DeGeorge said Ferone’s success story extends much further than the diamond.
“Gary is going to be a fisheries biologist,” the coach said. “Last summer he spent time in Yellowstone Park working with a research group. He was the only undergraduate student there. It’s just another classic Beloit College story. In high school he probably didn’t know what a fisheries biologist was.”
The fish will have to wait, though. The Bucs still have some baseball games to win including a key showdown at Lawrence University on Tuesday.
“Ferone being back here for a fifth year has helped us tremendously to be in a position to compete for a championship,” DeGeorge said.